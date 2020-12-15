A.J. Green 'Ready for Anything' With Free Agency Looming

A.J. Green knows his time with the Bengals could be coming to an end

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had arguably his best game of the season in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

The seven-time Pro Bowler hauled in six receptions on seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown.

It was only Green's second score of the season. He was hoping to get back to his dominant self this year with Joe Burrow under center, but the duo never clicked in 10 games together.

Brandon Allen replaced Burrow in Week 12 after the rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury. Green didn't catch a pass in his first two games with Allen, but that changed against the Cowboys.

No. 18 has carried the Bengals' offense for a decade, but that hasn't happened this year. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins have passed Green in the Bengals' pecking order on offense.

The 32-year-old is playing on the franchise tag, which means he'll likely hit free agency this offseason.

He knows his time in Cincinnati could be coming to an end.

"I love my time here. Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else," Green said on Sunday. "I'm still a great receiver. My role is not going to change no matter where I'm at. Whatever happens here, I still can play at a high level. I'm not worried about falling into a role right now. My job is to go out there and win one-on-ones and make plays whenever it's called."

Green has 41 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns this season. It's been a frustrating year for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Things just haven't clicked for him in Zac Taylor's offense.

Green's on pace to finish with career lows in yards, targets, touchdowns and yards-per reception. His 46.6% would also be the lowest of his career.

His personal struggles along with the team being 2-10-1 have put one of the best players in Bengals' history in a tough spot. He's prepared to move on from the franchise that drafted him in 2011.

"I am at a point in my career where year 10 is not about the money and all the stats, it's about having fun again playing football," Green said. "The only thing you can do for that is to win. It’s tough, but I’m a guy that stays level and keeps working each week."

The Bengals are in danger of finishing with two wins for just the third time in franchise history (2002, 2019). Cincinnati won at least six games in Green's first eight seasons (2011-18) and made the playoffs five straight times from 2011-15.

"I'm living in the moment right now. Whatever is going to happen is going to happen," Green said. "My wife, my family, my boys, we are going to sit down and make the best decision that is going to be best for my career. Right now, we don't know what that looks like right now but we prepare for anything."

