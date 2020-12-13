Cowboys Roll Past Bengals 30-7 in Andy Dalton's Return to Cincinnati

The Cowboys never trailed in Sunday's win over the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals turned the ball over three times on Sunday helping the Cowboys roll to a 30-7 win in Andy Dalton's return to Cincinnati.

Dallas turned the three turnovers into 17 first half points and didn't look back. The Cowboys end a two-game losing streak.

Cincinnati had more yards than Dallas (196-109) in the first half, but the turnovers allowed the Cowboys to build a 17-0 lead.

The Bengals only score came at the end of the first half. They went on a 16-play, 77-yard touchdown drive to get on the board.

Brandon Allen made his third-straight start for Cincinnati. He completed 27-of-36 (75%) passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Allen suffered a right leg injury late in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

The Bengals fall to 2-10-1 on the season. Dallas improves to 4-9.

First Half Fumbles

The Bengals trailed 17-0 late in the second quarter thanks to three first half fumbles.

Giovani Bernard fumbled on Cincinnati's second offensive play. He hadn't fumbled in 829 carries. His streak was snapped, but the Bengals quickly started a new one.

They fumbled two more times in the first half. Trayveon Williams put the ball on the ground and Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.

On their next possession, Alex Erickson fumbled the ball on a jet sweep.

The Bengals are the first team to fumbled on their first three possessions since the 2013 Patriots according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Green Flashes

A.J. Green was one of the few bright spots for the Bengals on Sunday. The veteran wide receiver finished with six receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

He got open regularly against the Dallas secondary.

Third Quarter Woes

The Bengals didn't score in the third quarter on Sunday. Their offense has gotten off to slow second half starts all season long.

They haven't scored in the third quarter since Week 7 against the Browns.

The Bengals ran nine plays for 23 yards and one first down in the third quarter on Sunday.

They were outscored 14-0 in the second half.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Steelers on Monday, Dec. 21 at 8:15 p.m. It's Cincinnati's second and final primetime game of the 2020 season.

