A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Vikings on Sunday and for the first time this season we get a real idea of how this coaching staff is going to deploy their players throughout the game.

There was plenty of talk about Ja'Marr Chase prior to Sunday's contest. He was having drop issues in the preseason and in practice, but that wasn't a problem against the Vikings. In fact, Chase was on the field for 62 snaps (90%). That's higher than any offensive skill player. Only Joe Burrow and the five offensive linemen were on the field for more plays (69).

Joe Mixon wasn't on the field for every snap, but he was right behind Chase from a percentage standpoint. The star running back was on the field for 54 plays (78%). He touched the ball on 33 of those 54 snaps.

Wide receiver Mike Thomas (16 snaps) was on the field for twice as many plays as Auden Tate (8). That likely has to do with Tee Higgins cramping and needing to coming out of the game in the second half.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and safety Vonn Bell played all 83 snaps on defense. Jessie Bates and Eli Apple weren't far behind (82).

Larry Ogunjobi was arguably the most dominant defensive player in the game. He finished with six tackles (two for loss), one sack and one quarterback hit in 59 snaps.

Preseason standouts Jalen Davis and Darius Hodge were active, but they didn't play much on defense. Davis was on the field for two plays, while Hodge was in for one snap.

Check out the playtime percentage and snap counts for every player below.

Not Pictured: Chris Evans played eight special teams snaps and Jackson Carman played five special teams snaps.

