Joe Burrow Guides Bengals Past Vikings 27-24 in Overtime

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Vikings 27-24 in Sunday's season opener.

Cincinnati blew a 14-point second half lead, but Joe Burrow found C.J. Uzomah for a 32-yard gain and Evan McPherson made the game winning field goal as time expired for the win.

The rookie kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime to win the game. He also made a 53-yarder earlier in the game.

The Bengals' defense was a pleasant surprise. Jessie Bates and Germaine Pratt helped set up the game winning drive by forcing Dalvin Cook to fumble.

Cincinnati recovered, which paved the way for their game winning drive.

The Vikings scored 10-straight points in the final 9:26 of the game to force overtime.

Here are some other observations.

Burrow's Back

Star quarterback Joe Burrow was fantastic in his first game since back after tearing his left ACL and MCL last November. He completed 20-of-27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Quiet 100

Joe Mixon had 28 carries for 122 yards and one touchdown. He had some nice cut backs and looked explosive in his first game in nearly a year. He also had four receptions for 23 yards.

Sacks

Burrow was sacked five times and hit seven times. The 24-year-old limped off the field in the fourth quarter, but stayed in the game.

Rookie Record

Ja'Marr Chase set the Bengals' record for most receiving yards (101) by a rookie in their debut. Jordan Shipley (82 yards) previously had the record.

Chase finished with five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Up Next

The Bengals play the Bears in Chicago on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

