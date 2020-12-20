TB1K? Tyler Boyd is Eyeing His Third-Straight 1,000-Yard Season

Tyler Boyd plays with a chip on his shoulder.

The high-motor receiver doesn’t believe he receives the credit he deserves as Boyd is inching closer to his third straight one thousand receiving yards season.

"Before coming into this year, I just wanted to go play with a chip on my shoulder like I always do because in spite of getting 1,000 yards back-to-back, or three times in a row, I still don't feel I'm getting the respect that I deserve," he said earlier this week.

Boyd is just 160 yards shy of joining A.J. Green, Chad Johnson, and Carl Pickens on the list of Bengals to have three-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He has 78 receptions for 840 yards and four touchdowns this season.

"At this point, now that I know I only need 160 yards, of course I think about it. It would make me feel good as a player to achieve that.” Boyd admitted. “I want to continue to show everybody what I'm capable of, that I'm not a one-hit wonder, that I'm a true receiver in this league,"

Boyd has been the opposite of a one-hit wonder. Since his rookie season in 2016, he has 320 receptions for 3,742 yards, 19 scores, and 195 first downs.

It will be an uphill climb for Boyd to reach 160 yards with the Bengals facing two of the NFL’s top defenses in their final three games. Pittsburgh and Baltimore make it tough on any offense, especially one that will be without their star quarterback.

Since Joe Burrow’s injury, Boyd’s numbers have gone down. He has eight catches for 130 yards and one touchdown, which includes a 72-yard catch and run for a score against the Dolphins.

“It’s a chemistry thing.” Boyd said on the drop-off. “At the end of the day we got to go out there and play with whoever’s name is called. We have to reconnect with the guys that are thrown in there. It’s not easy being a backup quarterback coming straight into it and leading us. We just have to do a good job at making plays for those guys.”

Boyd has played with multiple quarterbacks in each of the past three seasons. He's played 21 games with Andy Dalton under center. The other 22 contests have featured Burrow, Ryan Finley, Brandon Allen and Jeff Driskel.

Boyd has risen to the challenge in the past. The next three games probably won't be any different.

The Pittsburgh native knows the spotlight will be on Cincinnati on Monday night. The Bengals' rivalry means more to him. Not only is he from the Steel City, but he also went to the University of Pittsburgh. He's 0-7 against his hometown team.

The Bengals are 14-point underdogs on Monday night. If Cincinnati wants to shock the world, then they need Boyd have a big game against the Steelers.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!