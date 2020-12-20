NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Join Rare Company as Huge Home Underdogs

The Bengals are 14-point underdogs on Monday night
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14-point home underdogs to the Steelers on Monday night. 

Cincinnati enters the matchup with a 2-10-1 record. They've lost five straight games. 

Pittsburgh is 11-2 on the season. They've lost back-to-back games after getting off to an 11-0 start.

The Bengals will be the 12th team to be a home underdog of at least 14-points or more in the past decade. 

Only five of the previous 11 favorites covered the spread in those games. 

It's easy to see why the betting line is so high for this matchup. The Bengals' rivalry with the Steelers has been extremely one-sided over the past five seasons. 

Pittsburgh has one 11-straight games over Cincinnati, which includes one postseason win. 

The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10 in Week 10 this season. That was before star rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury. 

READ MORE: With Future Uncertain, A.J. Green Thanks Cincinnati

READ MORE: Joe Burrow's Father Gives Update on Recovery

Veteran Brandon Allen (knee) is also out this week, which means second-year quarterback Ryan Finley will make his first start of the season. 

The drop off from Burrow to Allen was steep, but the Bengals' potential drops that much more with their third quarterback under center. 

This is the second-largest underdog line for a Bengals home game. They were a 15-point home underdog against Dallas in 1994. 

Cincinnati has lost eight of their last nine games. They're 0-4 against the AFC North this season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Ryan Finley's Opportunity, Zac Taylor, Moral Victories and Monday Night Football

Nov 24, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Join Rare Company as Huge Home Underdogs

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) appeal to an official after a play is ruled dead in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Chasing Fourth Down History in Final Weeks of 2020

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) holds on to the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Saints Star Wide Receiver Michael Thomas to Miss Rest of Regular Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) suffers and injury on a carry in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
News

Injury Roundup—Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson Ruled Out For Monday's Game Against Steelers

Dec 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Chad Johnson (Chad Ochocinco) attends the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jon Kitna on Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson: 'He's Brilliant'

Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ike Taylor: The Steelers Never Viewed Bengals as a True Rival

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals vs Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Monday Night's Game

New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss catches a late 1st half TD pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to go up 14-7 as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis defends on Sept. 19, 2010 in East Rutherford, N. J. 20590
News

Randy Moss Says He's the Greatest Receiver Ever, Terrell Owens is Second and Jerry Rice is 'Third or Fourth'