Potential Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Receives Huge Praise

Scouting report on Georgia OT Amarius Mims, from @gregcosell ✏️



𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗧𝗛𝗦



- Outstanding size and length for an offensive tackle; long arms and big hands with a well-proportioned, lean frame



- Came off the ball low with good leverage as a base-drive blocker in the run… pic.twitter.com/eHF80r5XeD