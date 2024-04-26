Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Targets Round Two: Plenty of Talent Still on the Board
CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Amarius Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. What will they do on Friday?
Who will they target? They have three day two picks, including the No. 49 selection. Here are the top players available, including guys that could be at the top of their board in the second round:
Top Quartet
Johnny Newton, DT Illinois
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia.
Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The Newton, DeJean, McConkey, Jenkins quartet could be near the top of the Bengals' board. Jenkins and Newton would fill an obvious need. Could the Bengals trade up to take Newton? It's probably unlikely, especially if Jenkins also hangs around, but both guys are very much in play at No. 49.
McConkey has health questions, but if he got the "OK" from the Bengals' medical staff, he could be a great fit in a pass first offense led by Joe Burrow. DeJean is a question mark. How do they feel about him? If they think he can be a true outside corner, then he may be at or near the top of their board.
Best Receivers
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
This quartet of receivers could certainly make it to pick 49. Franklin is the speedy deep threat that will spend most of his time outside, but does have some experience in the slot. Polk probably makes the most sense from a historical standpoint. He played in the slot and outside at Washington. Coleman could be a plug-and-play slot receiver, but the 4.6 40-yard dash time may scare some teams away, including Cincinnati. Mitchell is the biggest surprise out of this group. If he's there at 49 and they're comfortable with his character—both on and off the field, they may land one of the best values in the draft.
Top Defensive Tackles
Mike Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Maason Smith, DT, LSU
Hall and Orhorhoro could be in play at pick No. 49. Hall is one of the youngest players in this draft and was productive when he was on the field at Ohio State. Orhorhoro was productive at Clemson and could become a staple in the middle of Lou Anarumo's defense. They also met with Smith, who missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL. He'd be a risky pick in round two, but he could be high on their board.
Top Offensive Linemen
Cooper Beebe, C/G, Kansas State
Jackson Powers Johnson, C/G, Oregon
Zach Frazier, C/G, West Virginia
Christian Haynes, G/C, UConn
The question with this trio is simple: Do the Bengals think they're getting the best value/player available? Adding an interior offensive lineman that could play all three spots would be valuable. Guys like Powers-Johnson and Frazier were getting first round buzz. Beebe may be the best pro of the trio. If one or more of these guys are available, they could certainly be at or near the top of the Bengals' board.
Secondary
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
McKinstry was a clear-cut first round prospect. If he falls to 49, there's no reason why they wouldn't consider adding him. There's a good chance he'd compete for the starting job as a rookie. Sainristil is a playmaking nickel cornerback that could contribute as a rookie in a variety of ways. Would they consider Sainristil even though they have Mike Hilton, Dax Hill and Jalen Davis on the roster?
Darkhorse Targets
Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon
Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
These darkhorse targets are probably trade down candidates. Guys they could like, but wouldn't necessarily take at No. 49.
