Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Targets Round Two: Plenty of Talent Still on the Board

The Bengals have three selections on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, including the No. 49 overall pick.

James Rapien

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball
Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Amarius Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. What will they do on Friday?

Who will they target? They have three day two picks, including the No. 49 selection. Here are the top players available, including guys that could be at the top of their board in the second round:

Top Quartet

Johnny Newton, DT Illinois

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia.

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

The Newton, DeJean, McConkey, Jenkins quartet could be near the top of the Bengals' board. Jenkins and Newton would fill an obvious need. Could the Bengals trade up to take Newton? It's probably unlikely, especially if Jenkins also hangs around, but both guys are very much in play at No. 49.

McConkey has health questions, but if he got the "OK" from the Bengals' medical staff, he could be a great fit in a pass first offense led by Joe Burrow. DeJean is a question mark. How do they feel about him? If they think he can be a true outside corner, then he may be at or near the top of their board.

Best Receivers

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

This quartet of receivers could certainly make it to pick 49. Franklin is the speedy deep threat that will spend most of his time outside, but does have some experience in the slot. Polk probably makes the most sense from a historical standpoint. He played in the slot and outside at Washington. Coleman could be a plug-and-play slot receiver, but the 4.6 40-yard dash time may scare some teams away, including Cincinnati. Mitchell is the biggest surprise out of this group. If he's there at 49 and they're comfortable with his character—both on and off the field, they may land one of the best values in the draft.

Top Defensive Tackles

Mike Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Hall and Orhorhoro could be in play at pick No. 49. Hall is one of the youngest players in this draft and was productive when he was on the field at Ohio State. Orhorhoro was productive at Clemson and could become a staple in the middle of Lou Anarumo's defense. They also met with Smith, who missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL. He'd be a risky pick in round two, but he could be high on their board.

Top Offensive Linemen

Cooper Beebe, C/G, Kansas State

Jackson Powers Johnson, C/G, Oregon

Zach Frazier, C/G, West Virginia

Christian Haynes, G/C, UConn

The question with this trio is simple: Do the Bengals think they're getting the best value/player available? Adding an interior offensive lineman that could play all three spots would be valuable. Guys like Powers-Johnson and Frazier were getting first round buzz. Beebe may be the best pro of the trio. If one or more of these guys are available, they could certainly be at or near the top of the Bengals' board.

Secondary

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

McKinstry was a clear-cut first round prospect. If he falls to 49, there's no reason why they wouldn't consider adding him. There's a good chance he'd compete for the starting job as a rookie. Sainristil is a playmaking nickel cornerback that could contribute as a rookie in a variety of ways. Would they consider Sainristil even though they have Mike Hilton, Dax Hill and Jalen Davis on the roster?

Darkhorse Targets

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

These darkhorse targets are probably trade down candidates. Guys they could like, but wouldn't necessarily take at No. 49.

