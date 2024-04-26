Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Targets: Who Will They Target in Round Three?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Amarius Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. What will they do on Friday?
Who will they target? They have three day two picks, including the Nos. 80 and 97 in the third round.
For a list of potential second round targets, go here. Here are the guys they could target in the third round:
Maason Smith, DT, LSU
Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
Renardo Greene, CB, Florida State
Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Jalen McMillen, WR, Washington
Related: Here Are Potential Bengals' Targets in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon
Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
Javon Baker, WR, UCF
Dominic Puni, G, Kansas
Tanor Bortolini, G/C, Wisconsin
DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU
Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
