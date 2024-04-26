All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Targets: Who Will They Target in Round Three?

The Bengals have two picks in the third round on Friday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Amarius Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. What will they do on Friday?

Who will they target? They have three day two picks, including the Nos. 80 and 97 in the third round.

For a list of potential second round targets, go here. Here are the guys they could target in the third round:

Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Renardo Greene, CB, Florida State

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Jalen McMillen, WR, Washington

Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Javon Baker, WR, UCF

Dominic Puni, G, Kansas

Tanor Bortolini, G/C, Wisconsin

DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Published |Modified
