Five Under-The-Radar Prospects the Cincinnati Bengals Could Target in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 18th overall selection. Who could they target in the middle-to-late rounds?
Here are five under-the-radar prospects you should know before the draft:
Javon Baker, WR, Central Florida
Baker could be an ideal target for the Bengals in the third or fourth rounds. Cincinnati has three picks (Nos. 80, 97 and 115) in that range. Don't be shocked if they use one of those selections on Baker, who averaged 21.9 yards-per-reception last season. He finished with 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns. Baker ran a 4.54 40-yard dash, but his age (22), production and his ability to track the ball downfield make him an ideal mid-round target for Cincinnati.
Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State
Wallace could be a right tackle and/or a guard in the NFL. He started 40 games at Penn State and could give Cincinnati some much needed depth in the trenches. He's projected to go on day three of the draft.
Evan Anderson, DT, Florida Atlantic
Anderson should be a late-round target for the Bengals. They have a need at nose tackle and have done their homework on the Florida Atlantic alum. He's experienced and talented enough to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation as a rookie and is projected to go in the sixth or seventh round.
Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto (CFL)
Stiggers was named the CFL's most outstanding rookie last season. He had 56 tackles, 12 passes defensed and five interceptions. He's 5-11, 204 pounds and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash. He has the size, speed and ball skills that Lou Anarumo covets in the secondary.
Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington
If the Bengals miss out on a running back in the first four rounds, Johnson could be a late round target. He has good size at 5-11, 217 pounds, is a capable receiver out of the backfield (173 receptions) and scored 16 rushing touchdowns last season. Johnson would be an ideal sixth-round target if Cincinnati doesn't add a running back earlier in the draft.
