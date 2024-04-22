Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: What I Would Do in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2024 NFL Draft is just a few away and the Cincinnati Bengals have 10 picks this year, including the 18th overall selection.
I'm going to do one final predictive mock draft later this week, but what would I do if I was the Bengals? Who would I target with all 10 picks? Here's a mock that has the picks I would make, with a few other contenders for each spot.
I didn't include any trades, but with 10 selections, a move up is certainly realistic, especially in the middle rounds.
Every year we do a "what we would do" mock draft on Locked on Bengals. I figured it was worth writing and adding some context with a few other players I'd target in each round.
Check out my first and only "what I would do" 2024 mock draft below:
First Round, Pick No. 18: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Mims has all of the measurables. He only made eight starts in college, but those include some big games, including a National Championship. He has the talent to be the top tackle in this draft. he's 6-7, 340 pounds and has an 86.5-inch wingspan. There is some risk with this selection, but the reward outweighs the risk, which is why I'd be comforable taking him in the first round.
Other Targets: Olu Fashanu, Brock Bowers, Byron Murphy, JC Latham, Johnny Newton, Quinyon Mitchell.
Second Round, Pick No 49: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Franklin is a speedster that can threaten opposing defenses deep downfield, but is also a threat with the ball in his hands. The Bengals need to add another playmaker and Franklin should be an instant contributor. He's 6-1, 176 pounds, so he'll need to add some weight, but he produced at a high level at Oregon, never showed any durability issues, appearing in 40 games over three seasons and is dynamic enough to be a difference maker as a rookie. Short term, he fits with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Long-term he fits with Chase, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones.
Other Targets: Kris Jenkins, Ladd McConkey, Ricky Pearsall, Kingsley Suamiatia, Roger Rosengarten, Jonathan Brooks, Trey Benson, Patrick Paul.
Third Round, Pick No. 80: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
Hall is one of the younger players in this draft and showed flashes at Ohio State, but never fully put it together. Someone could fall in love with him and take him before this pick, but there's also a chance he falls with plenty of other interior defensive linemen projected to go on day two.
Hall should contribute right away in the middle of the Bengals' defense. His size (6-2, 299) could cause him to fall to round three.
Other Targets: Malachi Corley, Trey Benson, Maason Smith, Max Melton, Brenden Rice, Brandon Dorlus, Ben Sinnott, Blake Fisher.
Third Round, Pick No. 97: Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin
Bortolini is an intriguing prospect with experience at both guard and center. He should be able to serve as the Bengals' backup at both guard spots and at center as a rookie. He's still just 21-years-old, tested like an elite athlete during the pre-draft process and doesn't have to play right away.
Other Targets: Mekhi Wingo, Audric Estime, Brandon Dorlus, Javon Baker, Dominic Puni.
Fourth Round, Pick No. 115: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
Estime would be a perfect fit in the Bengals' backfield. He has good burst and acceleration for his size (5-11, 222). He doesn't turn 21 until September and would give Cincinnati a bigger back to help round out a backfield that includes Chase Brown, Zack Moss and Trayveon Williams.
Other Targets: Dewayne Carter, Bucky Irving, Leonard Taylor, Malik Washington, Brandon Coleman, Luke McCaffrey.
Fifth Round, Pick No. 149: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
At 6-3, 202 pounds, Hart has ideal size, length and athleticism. He has adequate speed (4.5 40-yard dash) for his size and had one of his best performances against Marvin Harrison Jr. Adding a cornerback with those measurables and experience is a no-brainer, especially at this point in the draft.
Other Targets: Jaheim Bell, Tip Reiman, Caedan Wallace, Luke McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo.
Sixth Round, Pick No. 194: Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State
If Fashanu fell to pick No. 18, he'd be a no-brainer in the first round. If his former teammate falls to late day three, he'd also be a no-brainer. There's reason to believe Wallace could be an effective right tackle and/or guard early in his career. Doubling down at offensive tackle makes sense for a team that needs an injection of youth in the trenches.
Other Targets: Tahj Washington, Jordan Magee, Qwan'tez Stiggers, Jordan Jefferson, Justin Rogers, Tip Reiman.
Sixth Round, Pick No. 214: Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross
Coker is one of those under-the-radar receivers that could come out of nowhere and make the Bengals' roster. He's got good size, production and is worth taking at this point in the draft.
Other Targets: Jordan Jefferson, Justin Rogers, Jordan Magee, Dillon Johnson, Qwan'tez Stiggers.
Seventh Round, Pick No. 224: Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati
Is this the year the Bengals draft a Bearcats player? Briggs was at Cincinnati's local Pro Day. Bengals owner Mike Brown stopped and talked with Briggs after his workout. He would be an ideal fit. Expect the Bengals to take multiple defensive tackles in this year's draft.
Other Targets: Evan Anderson, Jaylan Ford, Frank Gore Jr., Dillon Johnson, Jordan Magee.
Seventh Round, Pick No. 237: Evan Anderson, DT, Florida Atlantic
Doubling down at defensive tackle is one thing, but tripling down is even better. Hall, Briggs and Anderson give defensive line coach Marion Hobby plenty of young guys to work with. The Bengals have four picks in the sixth and seventh rounds combined. Using two of them to bolster their defensive tackle room would make a lot of sense, especially with the day three options at nose tackle.
Other Targets: Trey Taylor, Jordan Magee, Josh Cephus.
Make sure you bookmark this site for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Address Defensive Line in Mock Draft 3.0
Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Weapons in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Beef Up Trenches and Weapons in Mock Draft 1.0
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast