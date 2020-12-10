NewsAll Bengals+
Andy Dalton and the Cowboys Are Road Favorites Against Bengals

Andy Dalton and the Cowboys are favored over the Bengals on Sunday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys with the third-worst record in the NFL. 

They've lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. They're hoping to right the ship against a familiar face. 

Andy Dalton returns to the place that he called home for nine seasons. The former Bengals signal-caller will start for the Cowboys on Sunday. 

Dallas enters with a 3-9 record. They've lost six of their last seven games. 

Despite only being a half game better than the 2-9-1 Bengals, the Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites according to BetOnline

What a difference a few weeks makes. Cincinnati was expecting to make a run in the second half of the season. No, they weren't going to win out and qualify for the postseason, but it was realistic to expect them to wins some games down the stretch. 

That changed when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending left knee injury

The Bengals likely would've been favored against Dallas if the rookie was still playing. Instead, they're 3.5-point underdogs and Dalton has a chance to beat his former team. 

Cincinnati will be without Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and Burrow on Sunday. They've only scored 17 points on offense in the last 10 quarters. 

This is a chance for the Cowboys to get back on track after a tough stretch. The same goes for Zac Taylor and the Bengals. 

The second-year head coach is 4-23-1 since he was hired in 2019. His future with the team should be in question

Winning a couple of games down the stretch, including Sunday's matchup against Dalton, who was benched by Taylor last season, would help his cause. 

