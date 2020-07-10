A.J. Green mentioned among NFL's best wide receivers

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green might've missed all of last season due to an ankle injury, but NFL teams still hold him in high regard.

Green was an honorable mention on ESPN's best wide receivers list. They polled more than 50 NFL executives, scouts, coaches and players.

The fact that the seven-time Pro Bowler was even mentioned on this list after missing 29 of the past 64 games due to injury is a testament of his greatness.

"He's probably practiced all of five minutes over the last year," an AFC executive told ESPN. "He's still a top-10 talent easily, but hard to put him on there because of all the injuries."

Green is the only wide receiver in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on him this offseason. He's 100 percent healthy and training in Atlanta.

The club wants to sign him to a long-term extension, but that could be difficult considering his injury history and the uncertainty surrounding the salary cap due to COVID-19. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to an extension. If they don't get a deal done, he'll make $17.9 million in 2020.

The Bengals believe Green will help make Joe Burrow's transition to the NFL easier. The two have communicated throughout the offseason, but they haven't worked out together.

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was first in ESPN's ranking, followed by Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyreek Hill.

Check out the entire list here.