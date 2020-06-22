AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Coronavirus pandemic could prevent Bengals from signing A.J. Green to a long-term extension

James Rapien

The Bengals are hoping A.J. Green stays in Cincinnati for the rest of his career. 

They didn't even consider trading him last fall because he remained in their long-term plans. They placed the franchise tag on him this offseason. They are happy to pay him $17.9 million in 2020 to catch passes from Joe Burrow. 

Team President Mike Brown and the rest of the front office is hoping to keep Green in stripes beyond this season, but the coronavirus pandemic could prevent that from happening. 

The NFL salary cap could drop anywhere from $30-80 million due to COVID-19. Even if the league has games this fall — which they are reportedly optimistic about — playing without fans would cost them over $3 billion in revenue. 

A loss of that magnitude would drastically change the strategy of all 32 NFL teams. Brown and the Bengals have no idea what things could look like eight months from now. 

Why would they sign Green to a three-year, $57 million extension if the salary cap is going to be 30 percent less than originally anticipated? 

The 2020 NFL salary cap is $198.2 million, which is an all-time high. Spending less than 10 percent of it on a seven-time Pro Bowler makes sense. If the cap drops to $140 million for the 2021 season, spending $19 million on Green feels and looks much different.

It's one of the many unknowns surrounding all 32 NFL teams. It's one of the many ways COVID-19 has prevented the league from conducting business as usual. There are plenty of quality free agents still available, including Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney, Larry Warford, Darqueze Dennard, Everson Griffin and Dre Kirkpatrick.

Teams can't bring these guys in for physicals and even if they could — they have no idea what the salary cap is going to look like in 2021. 

 The Bengals are projected to have over $80 million in cap space next season. 

That would give them plenty of money to sign Green, Joe Mixon and William Jackson III to long-term contracts before the start of the 2021 season. Unfortunately, they have no idea what the cap will be, which makes it harder to sign anyone. 

Agreeing to an extension with Green was always going to be complicated. He's turning 32 next month and has missed 29 of a possible 64 games over the past four years due to injury. 

The Bengals committed nearly $130 million in free agency this offseason hoping to rebuild a team that went the playoffs in five straight seasons from 2011-15. Their moves were based on keeping Green around long-term. 

They could still get a deal done, but a long-term deal appears less and less likely by the day. 

The Bengals have until July 15 to sign Green to an extension. If they can't reach an agreement, he'll play on a one-year, $17.9 million contract and have a chance to become a free agent next offseason. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL creates tiered system that limits access to prevent coronavirus spread

Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the NFL must adhere to tiered system that helps prevent coronavirus spread

James Rapien

Joe Burrow 'as advertised' during Bengals offseason program

Joe Burrow 'as advertised' during Cincinnati Bengals offseason program

James Rapien

Podcast: NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups, while the league remains optimistic about the season and Jordan Evans' impact off-the-field

NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans makes impact off-the-field

James Rapien

Getting familiar with the Bengals linebacking corps

Getting familiar with the Cincinnati Bengals linebacking corps

Russ Heltman

by

NicoleZembrodt

Comeback season: Jonah Williams hoping to bolster Bengals' offensive line

Jonah Williams hoping to bolster Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line

NicoleZembrodt

NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups

NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups, Cincinnati Bengals planned on working out this offseason

James Rapien

Drew Sample is 100 percent healthy and hoping to make an impact for the Bengals this season

Drew Sample is healthy and hoping to make an impact for the Cincinnati Bengals this season

James Rapien

Should the Bengals pursue Jamal Adams?

Should the Cincinnati Bengals pursue New York Jets safety Jamal Adams?

James Rapien

by

Goldyvox

Bengals participate in Juneteenth celebration in downtown Cincinnati

The Bengals participated in Juneteenth celebration on Friday

James Rapien

Podcast: John Breech on the Bengals' Franchise Five, Joe Burrow and the need for a Ring of Honor

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the 'Franchise Five' and the need for a Ring of Honor

James Rapien