Bengals Announce Inactives Against Washington

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting multiple players back today against Washington.

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams is back after missing two games with a neck injury. Right Tackle Bobby Hart (knee) is also back in the lineup after missing the past two contests.

Quinton Spain could start at right guard. The 29-year-old was the Bengals' starting right tackle last week against the Steelers. He played left guard in Week 8 against the Titans.

"Quinton is a vet. Since he got here he’s been so helpful," Bengals rookie Hakeem Adeniji said this week. "He knows so much he’s played a lot of football. Playing with him was very easy to slide in. I’m very good friends with Mike Jordan and we talk a lot, he was setting up to play the previous week even sliding in next to him was no big deal there. They are both really good and physical, I feel like our play styles matched up to kind of mesh."

Alex Redmond would be the odd man out if Spain does start. He's been battling a biceps injury, but is active. Adeniji is also active, but he'll go back to a reserve role with Williams and Hart back in the lineup.

Offensive lineman Fred Johnson is inactive. The Bengals activated him off of the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday. He hasn't practiced in two weeks.

Wide receiver Mike Thomas, kicker Austin Seibert, guard B.J. Finney and guard Keaton Sutherland are also inactive for Sunday's game.

The Bengals are looking for their first road win of the season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

