NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Quinton Spain Receives Big-Time Praise For His Recent Play

Dave Lapham has been impressed with Quinton Spain
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals signed Quinton Spain to the practice squad last month, they were hoping to add some depth to the interior of their offensive line. 

The 29-year-old has exceeded expectations. He's shown his versatility and leadership in two games with Cincinnati. 

Spain started at right tackle last week against the Steelers. That meant he had to deal with T.J. Watt for most of the day. He handled himself well, despite his inexperience at tackle. 

Spain is the perfect veteran for this group. He's helping young players like Hakeem Adeniji and Michael Jordan as they get acclimated to the NFL. 

He's also leading by example. Spain was signed on Friday, Oct. 30. He played 85% of the Bengals' offensive snaps at left guard two days later.

Spain has only appeared in two games for the Bengals, but Dave Lapham has been impressed with the veteran linemen. 

"Very well. Watt is legit and a couple of times he buckled him. He covered him up and did a good job" Lapham said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "This is the most unusual and incredible storyline an offensive linemen has ever had here in this franchise. To come off the street and in three days—Friday, Saturday, [and] play on Sunday. Have a walkthrough on Saturday in a coaches office with other coaches and other players along the offensive line tells me he's got a feel for the game. He's got instincts. He sees the big picture. I mean the total picture. The picture window. It's not a portal window. He sees it all. Willie Anderson was like that. He saw the game. Spain has that ability."

Spain could make his second-straight start on Sunday against Washington. Look for him to lineup at guard. 

If Spain does get the nod at right guard, then he would be playing the third different position in three games with Cincinnati. 

Cincinnati's offensive line is still its' biggest weakness, but they're trending in the right direction. Spain is a big reason why there's some optimism surrounding this position group. 

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Lapham on the Bengals Booth Podcast below. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here! 

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter of an NFL Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-11 on the season. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
News

Bengals Place Joe Mixon on Injured Reserve

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Quinton Spain Receives Big-Time Praise For His Recent Play

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Trench Talk: Which Five Bengals' Offensive Linemen Will Start Against Washington?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85), center, celebrates a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of a Week 7 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won 37-34. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 25
News

Bengals' Offense Looks to Rebound in D.C.

jbcy
News

Cincinnati at Washington: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Game

Oct 29, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a Bengals helmet on the sidelines in the game of the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Will Be Without Three Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Washington

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) watches from the bench during the second half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Jaguars won 25-21. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Domata Peko to Sign With Cardinals, Will Reunite with Dre Kirkpatrick in Arizona

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor high fives Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after he threw a touchdown pass to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 31-20. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1©
News

Podcast: Why Sunday is a Must-Win for Zac Taylor and the Bengals

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup — Joe Mixon Ruled Out, Bengals Get Good News In Trenches