Quinton Spain Receives Big-Time Praise For His Recent Play

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals signed Quinton Spain to the practice squad last month, they were hoping to add some depth to the interior of their offensive line.

The 29-year-old has exceeded expectations. He's shown his versatility and leadership in two games with Cincinnati.

Spain started at right tackle last week against the Steelers. That meant he had to deal with T.J. Watt for most of the day. He handled himself well, despite his inexperience at tackle.

Spain is the perfect veteran for this group. He's helping young players like Hakeem Adeniji and Michael Jordan as they get acclimated to the NFL.

He's also leading by example. Spain was signed on Friday, Oct. 30. He played 85% of the Bengals' offensive snaps at left guard two days later.

Spain has only appeared in two games for the Bengals, but Dave Lapham has been impressed with the veteran linemen.

"Very well. Watt is legit and a couple of times he buckled him. He covered him up and did a good job" Lapham said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "This is the most unusual and incredible storyline an offensive linemen has ever had here in this franchise. To come off the street and in three days—Friday, Saturday, [and] play on Sunday. Have a walkthrough on Saturday in a coaches office with other coaches and other players along the offensive line tells me he's got a feel for the game. He's got instincts. He sees the big picture. I mean the total picture. The picture window. It's not a portal window. He sees it all. Willie Anderson was like that. He saw the game. Spain has that ability."

Spain could make his second-straight start on Sunday against Washington. Look for him to lineup at guard.

If Spain does get the nod at right guard, then he would be playing the third different position in three games with Cincinnati.

Cincinnati's offensive line is still its' biggest weakness, but they're trending in the right direction. Spain is a big reason why there's some optimism surrounding this position group.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Lapham on the Bengals Booth Podcast below.

