Shorthanded Browns Upset Steelers 48-37, Secure First Playoff Win Since 1994

The Browns led wire-to-wire on Sunday night
CINCINNATI — The playoff drought is over in Cleveland. 

The Browns got off to a fast start and never looked back on Sunday night, crushing the Steelers 48-37. 

It was their first playoff win in 26 years and their first road postseason victory since 1969.

Cleveland forced three Steelers turnovers in the first quarter, which propelled them to a 28-0 first quarter lead.

Pittsburgh responded in the third quarter with a 13-0 run, but they never made it a one possession game. 

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was great on Sunday. He completed 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. 

The Steelers gifted the Browns seven points on the first play from scrimmage when center Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roerhlisberger's head. The Browns dove on it in the end zone to take the early lead. 

Roethlisberger completed 47-of-68 passes for 501 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. 

The Browns were playing without multiple key members of their team including head coach Kevin Stefanski, cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Joel Bitonio. 

That didn't stop them from jumping all over Pittsburgh. Cleveland's 28 points are the most by any team in the first quarter of a playoff game since the 1970 NFL merger.

Both Mayfield and Lamar Jackson led their respective teams to playoff wins on Sunday. The future of the AFC North appears to be bright with three Heisman Winners under center in Cleveland, Baltimore and Cincinnati (Mayfield, Jackson and Joe Burrow).

The Browns will play the Chiefs in Kansas City next weekend. The Bills will host the Ravens. 

The winners of those two games will play each other in the AFC Championship. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

