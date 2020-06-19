Colin Cowherd thinks the Ravens could finish 16-0 this season

Colin Cowherd is known for his strong opinions. He said Joe Burrow should try to force a trade during the pre-draft process because the Bengals were a poorly run organization.

The Fox Sports Radio host also believes Burrow is a good, but not great prospect, despite his record-setting season at LSU in 2019.

Those were both strong opinions, but Cowherd might've dropped one of his strongest takes yet. He believes the Baltimore Ravens could go undefeated in 2020.

"Baltimore is the first team maybe I've ever thought… I'm starting to think they're going to go 16-0," Cowherd said Wednesday on 'The Herd.' "Cincinnati's got a rookie quarterback, Cleveland's got a rookie coach, and Pittsburgh has an old quarterback [coming] off an injury. Baltimore is a rare team for me. I think it is very possible they steamroll Cleveland [in Week 1], and they just start rolling and they don't slow down. We may be looking at a 16-0 football team, and I don't think it's crazy."

Predicting any team is going to finish 16-0 is nuts. The Ravens probably the most have the most talented roster in the NFL. They're well-coached, have the reigning MVP at quarterback and an elite defense. There's a lot to like about Baltimore.

They also play in arguably the best division in the NFL. The Bengals might be the most improved team in the league from a talent standpoint. They're still expected to finish last in the AFC North.

The Browns have a top five roster in the league and the Steelers' Hall of Fame quarterback will be back on the field after missing most of last season.

"Their toughest road game is at Philadelphia. They can take a bus there," Cowherd said. "They don't go West. Seattle next year travels 30,000 miles. Baltimore travels 6,000 miles."

"Kansas City has to go to Baltimore for 'Monday Night Football.' Good luck. Kansas City beat them last year, so they've got a chip on their shoulder."

The Ravens open the season with a home game against the Browns, then they travel to Houston, before hosting the Chiefs in Week 3.

Don't be surprised if the Ravens lose one of their first three games of the year. They have a great roster — arguably the best in the NFL — but they aren't going to go undefeated this season.