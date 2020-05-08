The Bengals' odds for all 16 games this season

The Bengals schedule for the 2020 season was released on Thursday night.

The team has two primetime games this year, both against AFC North opponents. They travel to Cleveland in Week 2 for a Thursday night matchup. They also host Pittsburgh in Week 15 on Monday Night Football.

Joe Burrow joins a much improved Bengals' roster this season, but that hasn't impacted their odds going into 2020. They're only favored in one game — a Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals are underdogs in 14 of their matchups. Their Week 12 home game against New York is a pick 'em.

Here are the odds for every Bengals game this season. (Courtesy of Bet Online)

Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals +3½

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals +8 @ Cleveland Browns

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals +10 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals -3½

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals +8½ @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals +9½ @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 7: Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals +3

Week 8: Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals +3½

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Cincinnati Bengals +9½ @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals +1½ @ Washington Redskins

Week 12: New York Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals Pick 'Em

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals +3½ @ Miami Dolphins

Week 14: Dallas Cowboys @ Cincinnati Bengals +5

Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals +4

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals +6½ @ Houston Texans

Week 17: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals +9

