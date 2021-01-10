Andrew Whitworth Bests Carlos Dunlap, as Rams Beat Seahawks in Seattle

The duo played together for seven seasons

CINCINNATI — Both Andrew Whitworth and Carlos Dunlap have had plenty of success since leaving the Bengals.

Whitworth signed with the Rams in 2017 and never looked back. He's been to the playoffs three times in four seasons and made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dunlap was traded to Seattle in October. He was thriving on his new team.

His stellar second half of the season came to a screeching halt after the Rams beat the Seahawks 30-20 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Dunlap falls to 0-6 in the postseason. Whitworth improves to 3-8.

The Rams star left tackle returned to the starting lineup after suffering a torn MCL and PCL against Seattle in October. Whitworth missed seven games, but healed quickly and was able to suit up on Saturday.

"There's no way to know can I make it through a three and a half hour game and how to simulate anything similar to that," Whitworth said. "I knew it was going to take some grit and some determination to do that."

He played 67 of a possible 73 offensive snaps. Whitworth did allow five pressures and one quarterback hit according to Pro Football Focus, but still excelled as a run blocker and didn't give up a sack.

Dunlap had one tackle and two passes defensed, but the Seahawks couldn't stop the run. They allowed 164 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Both Dunlap and Whitworth helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs five straight times from 2011-15.

Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals. Cincinnati drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Dunlap was taken by the Bengals in the second-round (54th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Both guys are expected to return to their teams next season, which means we'll be seeing this matchup a couple more times in 2021.

