NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Carlos Dunlap Contemplated Retirement Before Being Traded to Seattle

The 31-year-old couldn't be happier in Seattle
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap forced his way out of Cincinnati earlier this season after spending more than a decade with the team. 

The Bengals traded him to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and veteran center B.J. Finney. 

Dunlap, 31, made it clear to the Bengals and to the rest of the league that he was unhappy prior to the trade. He did any and everything he could to force is way out. 

He even considered retirement. 

"Earlier this year, when things weren’t going so great in Cincy, I’ll be honest with you: I did some serious thinking on what I wanted to do with my career. Weighed all options," Dunlap wrote in The Player's Tribune. "I even gave some thought to retiring—I really did. I took out a notepad, and wrote down the pros and the cons of just walking away. 

And I’m glad I did that….. because, sitting with those words and emotions? I learned something about myself. I learned how it would feel to retire. I learned how football being over would feel.

It felt wrong. Nah, I’d actually say it like this: It felt incomplete. 

I wasn’t ready to be done."

Dunlap made the right decision. Not only did he get traded to Seattle, but he's also back in the playoffs and playing at a high level. 

His midseason arrival has completely transformed the Seahawks' defense. He has five sacks, six tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in eight games since the trade.

The veteran loves the energy Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll brings every day. He's praised Carroll multiple times this season. 

"One thing I’ve noticed, is how there’s this rhythm to everything we do in practice. There’s this rhythm to our prep, this consistent flow," Dunlap wrote. "It’s hard to explain, but it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before—and Coach (Carroll) is the heartbeat of that. But then what’s crazy, and I think what’s impressed me the most, is how there’s also these other heartbeats going along with Coach’s. There’s these other big-time leaders... There's an intensity here that's not normal."

Dunlap's Seahawks face off against Andrew Whitworth and the Rams today at 4:40 p.m. ET. 

For more on the matchup, go here. To read Dunlap's piece in The Player's Tribune, go here. 

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carlos Dunlap Contemplated Retirement Before Being Traded to Seattle

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to complete a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
News

Joe Burrow Leads the Way, as Bengals Receive Praise for 2020 Draft Class

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Improving the Pieces Around Joe Burrow Have to Be at the Top of the Bengals' Offseason Priorities List

Rivers and Allen
Gameday

Playoff Picks: NFL Wild Card Weekend

Whitworth and dunlap
News

Two Familiar Faces Go Against Each Other on Saturday in Postseason Matchup

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) makes an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jessie Bates Named to AP All-Pro Second Team

Desmond Ridder
News

Report: Desmond Ridder Returning for Final Season

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Rips Browns Ahead of Sunday's Playoff Matchup

Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) rushes the line (2) in the first half against Northwestern Wildcats lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Add Offensive Line Help in Latest Mock Draft