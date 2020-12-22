NewsAll Bengals+
Watch: Vonn Bell Delivers Big Hit, Forces JuJu Smith-Schuster to Fumble

This was a huge play for the Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said JuJu Smith-Schuster was "young-minded" for his pregame dancing routine before Monday night's game against Pittsburgh. 

Bell said that 2-10-1 Cincinnati couldn't say much because of their poor record. Instead, they had to do their talking on the field. 

"He’s still young minded. He loves the game. He loves going out there [and] playing," Bell said. "It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

Bell backed up his words in the first quarter by delivering a huge hit on Smith-Schuster that resulted in a fumble. The Bengals recovered and scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Watch the hit below. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
