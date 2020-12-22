Watch: Vonn Bell Delivers Big Hit, Forces JuJu Smith-Schuster to Fumble

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said JuJu Smith-Schuster was "young-minded" for his pregame dancing routine before Monday night's game against Pittsburgh.

Bell said that 2-10-1 Cincinnati couldn't say much because of their poor record. Instead, they had to do their talking on the field.

"He’s still young minded. He loves the game. He loves going out there [and] playing," Bell said. "It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

Bell backed up his words in the first quarter by delivering a huge hit on Smith-Schuster that resulted in a fumble. The Bengals recovered and scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Watch the hit below.

