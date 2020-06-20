NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups

AllBengals
No one knows if the NFL season is going to start on time. Most teams are wrapping up their virtual meetings over the next few days. 

The league continues to push forward with their schedule, in hopes of safely returning to the field in the near future.

The NFLPA issued a statement on Saturday advising players to stop working out in groups. 

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer said in a statement.
"Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. 

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences." 

The Bengals' first training camp practice is scheduled for July 28. This memo from the NFLPA ends any chance of A.J. Green, Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' offense getting together before training camp.

They discussed potentially working out together in California, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. 

The NFL plans on playing this season, even though the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to most professional sports. 

The Bengals' veterans wrapped up their virtual offseason on Thursday. The rookies have one more week of meetings. 

