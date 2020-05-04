AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Andy Dalton thanks Cincinnati after signing with Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Andy Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals. It only took him two days to find a new team to play for after being released on Thursday. 

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. He can make up to $7 million and got $3 million guaranteed. 

The 32-year-old will be Dak Prescott's backup this season. The Dalton family has a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which gave the Cowboys an edge over other teams that hoped to sign the three-time Pro Bowler.

Dalton posted a 70-62-1 record in 133 regular season games. He helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs five times.

Dalton is the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). He holds the team’s single-season records for passing yards (4,293 in 2013), touchdown passes (33 in ’13) and passer rating (106.3 in ’15).

He thanked the city and the Bengals' organization on Sunday. 

Thank you Cincinnati for the past nine years,” Dalton wrote on Instagram. “There are countless memories that will be with me forever. I am thankful for the friendships, my teammates, coaches, and the organization. Y’all pushed me to be a better everyday. Thank you to the Cincinnati community for supporting the @ajdfoundation. We could not have made the impact we did without y’all. Thank you @jjdalton5 for always supporting me and being by my side every step of the way. I am blessed that we are on this journey together. We will always cherish our time in Cincinnati. Who Dey!”

The Bengals are scheduled to play the Cowboys this season at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL executives and coaches split on Joe Burrow's potential

NFL executives and coaches are split on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's potential

James Rapien

by

Manu4842

Roster Roundup — A look at the new and improved Bengals defense

The Bengals have completely remade their defense this offseason

James Rapien

Report: Andy Dalton agrees to one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Andy Dalton has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Bengals decline John Ross' fifth-year option

The Bengals declined John Ross' fifth-year option

James Rapien

Andy Dalton drawing interest from multiple teams after Bengals release

Andy Dalton is drawing interest from multiple teams after being released by the Bengals

James Rapien

Rodney Anderson running and cutting after suffering torn ACL last season

Bengals running back Rodney Anderson continues to rehab after suffering a torn ACL last season

James Rapien

Marvin Lewis endorses Andy Dalton, takes blame for Bengals' lack of postseason success

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis endorsed quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

Bengals praised for upgrading their passing attack

The Bengals' draft praise continues to roll in, this time for how they upgraded their passing game

James Rapien

Jaguars 'absolutely interested' in Andy Dalton

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

Should the Bengals consider signing a veteran to be Joe Burrow's backup?

Should the Bengals sign a veteran quarterback to backup Joe Burrow?

James Rapien