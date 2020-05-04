Andy Dalton thanks Cincinnati after signing with Dallas Cowboys

Andy Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals. It only took him two days to find a new team to play for after being released on Thursday.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. He can make up to $7 million and got $3 million guaranteed.

The 32-year-old will be Dak Prescott's backup this season. The Dalton family has a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which gave the Cowboys an edge over other teams that hoped to sign the three-time Pro Bowler.

Dalton posted a 70-62-1 record in 133 regular season games. He helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs five times.

Dalton is the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). He holds the team’s single-season records for passing yards (4,293 in 2013), touchdown passes (33 in ’13) and passer rating (106.3 in ’15).

He thanked the city and the Bengals' organization on Sunday.

“Thank you Cincinnati for the past nine years,” Dalton wrote on Instagram. “There are countless memories that will be with me forever. I am thankful for the friendships, my teammates, coaches, and the organization. Y’all pushed me to be a better everyday. Thank you to the Cincinnati community for supporting the @ajdfoundation. We could not have made the impact we did without y’all. Thank you @jjdalton5 for always supporting me and being by my side every step of the way. I am blessed that we are on this journey together. We will always cherish our time in Cincinnati. Who Dey!”

The Bengals are scheduled to play the Cowboys this season at Paul Brown Stadium.