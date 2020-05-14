Are the Bengals really "set" at quarterback?

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team was "set" at quarterback last week, despite not having a veteran signal-caller on the roster.

He made that statement just days after Cincinnati released 3-time Pro Bowler Andy Dalton to clear the runway for top pick Joe Burrow.

"We're set," Taylor said. "We've got three young guys we really look forward to investing a lot of reps in. We think they have bright futures. We feel really good about where we're at right now."



The Bengals are making the right decision with Burrow. The 23-year-old should start this season, but that doesn't mean adding a capable backup should be ruled out.

The Bengals have two other quarterbacks on the roster. Ryan Finley, 25, was underwhelming in three starts last season, and Jake Dolegala, 23, hasn't taken a snap in an NFL regular season game.

Ruling out the potential addition of a veteran quarterback is foolish. Experienced players like Cam Newton, Joe Flacco and Blake Bortles are free agents.

It's unrealistic to expect Newton to sign with Cincinnati to be Burrow's backup. That doesn't mean Flacco and Bortles feel the same way. Either player would probably jump at the chance to come to Cincinnati and help the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

Given where the quarterback market is this offseason, it's silly to rule anything out. The Bengals expected to get a quality mid-round pick in exchange for Dalton a few months ago. The quarterback market changed quickly and they ended up releasing him.

On paper, Flacco is a perfect fit with the Bengals. He has plenty of experience in the AFC North and helped guide the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012. He was underwhelming in his last few seasons with Baltimore, but the roster around him looked much different than it does today.

Flacco is 98-73 as a starter with 40,067 passing yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.

Burrow and the rest of the team could benefit from that experience. If the rookie were to miss a game or even a series, Flacco is more than capable of having short-term success.

Can the same be said for Finley? What about Dolegala?

Flacco did undergo neck surgery in April, but he's expected to be fully recovered by the start of the season.

What's the downside? That's the real question that applies to Flacco, Bortles and any other veteran quarterback.

Is there a downside to bringing in Geno Smith, Matt Moore or Trevor Siemian to compete for a roster spot?

Making Dolegala and Finley earn their spots could help them grow as players.

Ruling out the addition of a veteran quarterback is an incredibly short-sighted approach. The Bengals have made calculated, well-thought out moves all offseason. Why stand pat if a veteran is willing to sign for $1 million like Jameis Winston did in New Orleans?

Some of the players mentioned above would likely sign non-guaranteed deals, specifically Smith and Siemian.

There are people that believe the Bengals don't want to sign a veteran because of the 2021 NFL Draft. They believe Burrow getting injured would force the Bengals to turn their attention towards getting a higher draft pick.

Most organizations don't think that way. The Bengals didn't commit nearly $150 million in free agency to bail on an entire season after six or eight games.

Maybe Taylor does truly believe in Finley and Dolegala, which seems like the most-likely scenario.

What's the harm in bringing in a veteran to compete with the youngsters?