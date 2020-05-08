AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals 'are set' at quarterback, don't plan on adding veteran mentor for Joe Burrow

James Rapien

The Bengals released Andy Dalton last week, which has led to speculation that the team could bring in a veteran quarterback to help groom No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. 

Head coach Zac Taylor made it clear that the Bengals are comfortable with who they have on the roster. 

"We're set," Taylor said Friday. "We've got three young guys we really look forward to investing a lot of reps in. We think they have bright futures. We feel really good about where we're at right now."

Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala could compete to be Burrow's backup.

Finley, 25, started three games for the Bengals last season. He completed 47 percent of his passes and threw two touchdowns. Cincinnati took Finley in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Dolegala is an undrafted free agent out of out Central Connecticut State. The 23-year-old had some good moments in the preseason last year, but hasn't appeared in a regular season NFL game.

Some of the top free agent quarterbacks that will likely sign as backups somewhere include Blake Bortles and Joe Flacco. Mike Glennon signed with the Jaguars on Friday.

The Bengals believe Burrow is mature and intelligent enough to succeed without a veteran in the room. 

It's an unusual offseason due to COVID-19. There might not be any in-person OTA's or minicamp. That will be a challenge for the entire team.

"I don't think you are ever going to replace the physical reps," Taylor said. "One of the things that you usually get to do in the offseason is you install and then you get to go on the field and physically do it and see how quickly the players can process that information in a 40-second play clock. You do miss that opportunity."

A.J. Green has been in contact with Burrow since the draft. The duo plans to get together, along with some of the other wide receivers, for in-person workouts this offseason. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. Green plans on working out with Joe Burrow this offseason

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green hopes to catch passes from No. 1 pick Joe Burrow this offseason

James Rapien

Bengals hope to sign Joe Mixon to contract extension this offseason

Duke Tobin says the Bengals want to sign Joe Mixon to a long-term deal this offseason

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' schedule, their offseason and what's next

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the Bengals' schedule and talk with Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic

James Rapien

The Bengals' favorable schedule gives them a chance for early success

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Bengals' schedule reveal

James Rapien

Bengals 2020 schedule revealed, Joe Burrow will start his career at home

This is the Bengals' entire 2020 schedule

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' post-draft weaknesses, plus A.J. Green and Joe Mixon's future

James Rapien joined Mo Egger on ESPN 1530 to discuss the Bengals' draft, A.J. Green's future and more

James Rapien

Mel Kiper says Markus Bailey was the Bengals' most underrated draft pick

Analyst believes Markus Bailey had the talent of a second or third-rounder

James Rapien

Should the Steelers be concerned with Ben Roethlisberger's offseason 'fitness?'

Is Ben Roethlisberger's unwillingness to workout in the offseason a concern for the Steelers?

James Rapien

Podcast: Mailbag questions, the Bengals' schedule and Hakeem Adeniji's potential

James Rapien and Jake Liscow take your mailbag questions, discuss reports about the Bengals' schedule and a comment abut Hakeem Adeniji

James Rapien

Exploring a possible extension for A.J. Green and the Bengals

Here's what a possible contract extension could look like for A.J. Green and the Bengals

James Rapien

by

James Rapien