Bengals Fall In 2021 NFL Draft Order Following Win Over Texans

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Texans on Sunday to improve to 4-10-1 on the season.

It was Zac Taylor's first road win since he was named head coach in 2019.

Cincinnati has won two-straight for the first time since Weeks 4-5 of the 2018 season.

Every win has a price when you're one of the worst teams in the NFL. There are plenty of people that shifted their attention to the offseason after Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 11.

Five-straight losses didn't help matters.

The Bengals' fortunes changed in Week 15 when they upset the Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football.

They followed that up with Sunday's win over Houston.

“These guys deserve it for the work they put in. I see it every day. The world doesn't see it because on Sundays we haven't always had games go the way we want, but I get to see it the six other days of the week," Taylor said after the game. "We knew that moments like these were coming, and we've just got to continue to build off of it. Winning two games in a row is really insignificant in this NFL, but it is significant for us right now, just everybody seeing what we've been through. It means a lot to these guys and something to build off of.”

The Bengals fell from third to fifth in the 2021 NFL Draft order. They still have a shot at the No. 3 pick, but Cincinnati would have to lose to Baltimore, Houston would need to beat Tennessee and the Falcons would have to upset the Buccaneers in Week 17.

Check out the complete draft order below.

1. Jaguars (1-14)

2. Jets (2-13)

3. Dolphins [Texans Pick] (4-11)

4. Falcons (4-11)

5. Bengals (4-10-1)

6. Eagles (4-10-1)

7. Lions (5-10)

8. Giants (5-10)

9. Panthers (5-10)

10. Broncos (5-10)

11. Cowboys (6-9)

12. Chargers (6-9)

13. Vikings (6-9)

14. 49ers (6-9)