Bengals Get Help on Offense in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped to the fifth spot in the 2021 NFL Draft order following Sunday's 37-31 win over the Texans.

With a loss to Baltimore in Week 17, plus some help, they could move up to the third pick in the draft. If they upset the highly favored Ravens, then they could drop to the eighth spot.

A loss in Week 17 secure the No. 5 pick, which means the odds are good that Cincinnati will still have a top-five selection in the draft for the second-straight season.

The Bengals need to give Joe Burrow as much help as they can this offseason. From adding another weapon, to improving the offensive line, they need to build around the 24-year-old star.

That's exactly what they did in Dane Brugler's latest mock draft.

The Bengals land Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell went off the board to Atlanta at No. 4, which forced Cincinnati to go in another direction.

"A tight end drafted this high is rare, but Pitts is a rare prospect. And watching Darren Waller dominate for the Raiders should provide the Bengals with the blueprint for what a talent like that can do for the offense," Brugler wrote. "Pitts has the athletic traits to create his own separation, but also the ball skills and catch radius to make plays over defensive backs – even when he is covered, he is open. Although this pick isn’t an offensive lineman, something tells me Joe Burrow would be pretty happy with this addition."

Pitts would give the Bengals a legitimate game changer at tight end. If they address their offensive line issues in free agency, then they can add another playmaker in the first round of the draft.

Trading down and snagging Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater is another one of the many options the Bengals will have in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If Cincinnati loses to Baltimore on Sunday and Houston beats Tennessee or Atlanta takes down Tampa Bay, then the Bengals could move up to the fourth pick. If the Texans and Falcons both win and the Bengals lose, then they will pick third.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!