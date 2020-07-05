Bengals safety breakdown: Jessie Bates primed for breakout

Jessie Bates and Shawn Williams have played significant snaps for the Bengals' defense in each of the past few seasons, proving they are reliable assets to the team.

That will likely be changing with the addition of Vonn Bell in free agency. The fifth-year pro is scheduled to start alongside Bates in the Bengals’ secondary, which means Williams’ role could be much different in 2020.

The departure of Clayton Fejedelem opens the door for Brandon Wilson to have an increased role on defense.

Let’s take a closer look at the Bengals’ safeties.

Jessie Bates – 6’1”, 200 pounds

Year two in Lou Anarumo’s scheme should put Bates in a position to have a successful season.

He started all sixteen games and played 99% of the team’s defensive snaps in each of his first two seasons.

Tackling was considered one of Bates’ biggest flaws coming out of Wake Forest. He quickly put those concerns to rest, racking up 111 tackles as a rookie and 100 last season. He finished first (as a rookie) and third on the team in tackles.

The addition of Bell should give Bates a chance to force more turnovers, which is one of his specialties. His playmaking ability, ball skills and athleticism are big reasons why the Bengals took him in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bates could have a career year playing alongside Bell. He should add to his six career interceptions and 16 passes defensed.

He struggled in the transition from the Marvin Lewis to Zac Taylor era. Pro Football Focus ranked Bates as the second-to-last safety during the first half of the 2019 season. His play improved tremendously in the second half of the year and PFF graded him as a top-12 safety over the final eight games.

The 23-year-old also hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First as his new representation this offseason.

A great year will put Bates in position for a big payday and it will go a long way in solving the Bengals' defensive woes.

Vonn Bell – 5’11”, 205 pounds

The former Ohio State Buckeye is hoping to make a name for himself in Cincinnati.

Bell agreed to a three-year $18 million contract this offseason.

The 25-year-old is a versatile safety that thrives around the line of scrimmage. During the first four years of his career, Bell accumulated 384 tackles, eight sacks, 14 passes defensed, and one interception. Pro Football Focus graded him as the top run-defending safety.

Bell’s athleticism makes it easy for him to line-up with tight ends and slot receivers.

Expect Bell to start at strong safety. He should help improve the Bengals’ rushing defense, which gave up 2,382 rushing yards last season.

Shawn Williams – 6’0”, 212 pounds

The eight-year veteran is likely to become more of a role player in 2020.

Williams is expected to play a hybrid linebacker/safety position with the majority of strong safety snaps going to Bell.

He’s started for the Bengals since the 2016 season. He has played more than 88% of the team’s defensive snaps over the past couple of seasons (94% in 2019).

Williams has 408 career tackles (14 for loss), 12 interceptions, and 25 passes defended in 106 games.

Although Williams is expected to transition to a new hybrid role, he had to make a similar change in 2015 with Reggie Williams and George Iloka.

Without the ability to practice with the team yet due to COVID-19 limitations, Williams doesn’t know how things will play out, but does think the team needs to practice first before positions are set.

He's confident the coaching staff will figure out how to use him and make everyone happy with the new additions to the offense.

Brandon Wilson – 5’10”, 200 pounds

Wilson has become a key member of the special teams unit the past couple of seasons. He finished second on the team in 2018 with nine special team tackles.

Wilson broke out as a kick returner last season, averaging 31.3 yards per return. He had a 92-yard touchdown return against Baltimore.

The departure of Fejedelem gives Wilson a chance for more playing time on defense, but he’s expected to make his mark on special teams again this season.

Trayvon Henderson – 6’0”, 205 pounds

Like Wilson, the departure of Fejedelem could give Henderson the opportunity to make the team.

Henderson signed with the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He spent the first twelve games of his rookie season on the practice squad before being activated to the 53-man roster for the final four games. Henderson had one special teams tackle and played 64 snaps.

Henderson suffered a torn ACL in during the preseason, which kept him off the field for all of 2019. He hopes to bounce back this season.