Bengals Notes — Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton and the offensive line

The Bengals are hoping Joe Burrow can take the organization to new heights.

The No. 1 pick has already built a rapport with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross and other players on the roster.

Multiple players have been impressed with Burrow's mentality and demeanor, even in the Bengals' virtual meetings.

The coaching staff and front office made the decision to draft Burrow months ago and his teammates are starting to see why. This was about much more than a record-setting season at LSU.

As great as the numbers were, the Bengals believe Burrow's mentality and mindset are exactly what they need to start moving in the right direction.

Dalton Time in Dallas

If Dak Prescott really wants more than $35 million annually, then the Cowboys should make him play on the franchise tag in 2020.

Prescott came into the league with one of the NFL's best offensive lines and a top running back. He wants to become the highest paid quarterback in the league.

Are we sure he's a top-10 signal-caller? It's not like the Cowboys have failed to give Prescott a serviceable supporting cast. He's had plenty of weapons over the past few years. If he really turned down a five-year, $175 million offer, then Dallas should consider moving on next offseason.

Let Prescott play out the year on the franchise tag and see how he does in Mike McCarthy's system. If he is what he has been — which is a good, but not great quarterback, then trade him next offseason and find another signal-caller.

Don't look now, but former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton could get a shot in Dallas.

Offensive Line

The Bengals like their offensive line. They believe they have the pieces in place to be successful up front in 2020.

Does anyone else in or around the NFL feel this way?

Jonah Williams has plenty of potential and should have success at left tackle, but he's still a question mark after missing his entire rookie season due to injury.

Michael Jordan's play at left guard improved towards the end of last season. Will that trend continue? No one truly knows the answer.

Trey Hopkins is as steady as they come. There aren't any questions with him. He's a smart, serviceable center. Extending him in December was one of the most underrated moves the Bengals have made over the past six months.

Cincinnati also signed Xavier S'ua Filo. He was a bust in Houston and didn't start in Dallas. The Bengals love his size and think he's a good fit in their scheme. They also think the combination of Bobby Hart, Fred Johnson and Hakeem Adeniji will give them competent right tackle play this season.

The Bengals are buying into a lot of question marks. Banking on the unknown and hoping for development from young players feels like a shaky plan at best.

Some of their evaluations will be right. It's realistic to expect Williams to be an upgrade at left tackle. Maybe Jordan does take a step forward. Su'a Filo could thrive in his third NFL stop and a right tackle could emerge during training camp.

Each one of those things is possible, but would anyone bank on all of them happening this season?

The Last Dance

The Last Dance was great, but sometimes smart people become stupid.

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf should've brought Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson back for another season, even if it meant moving on from general manager Jerry Krause.

The Bulls should've re-tooled their roster. Moving on from Dennis Rodman was a smart move. He was done. If Scottie Pippen wanted to cash in, then trading him would've made sense.

That doesn't mean Chicago couldn't have added quality free agents around Jordan, Toni Kukoc and the rest of the roster. Going after a 24-year-old Antonio McDyess would've made a lot of sense if Rodman and Pippen were traded. The Bulls would've had plenty of options in free agency.

Tearing down a six-time champion is one of the dumbest things in sports history. Holding onto Jordan and Jackson would've been wise. They would've had a real shot to make another run in the lockout shortened 1999 season.