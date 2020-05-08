A.J. Green plans on working out with Joe Burrow this offseason

There's been plenty of discussion about A.J. Green's future in Cincinnati over the past few months.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on the 7-time Pro Bowler. They have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal with Green. He'll make $18 million this season if he doesn't sign an extension.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his contract, Green has embraced No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

"We've been talking back and forth. We were talking (texting?) yesterday and I know he wants to get together and throw somewhere," Green told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "I told him wherever he is, we'll come to him. I don't know where, when, how. It's all who can fly where and when. He's the quarterback. He makes his location and we have to get there."

"It's all about he's going to be the leader of our team. I just want to put that in him already to where he feels comfortable leading."

Green has missed 29 of the past 64 games due to injury. He didn't play at all last season. Despite his injuries and the uncertainty surround his contract, he made it clear that he hopes to catch passes from Burrow over the next few months.

Green saw what Burrow did at LSU. He's excited to work with a player of that caliber.

"I've watched him the last two years in the SEC. He beat up my Bulldogs a couple of times," Green said. "He's one of the best. With his attitude toward the game, the adversity he went through to get to where he is, you've got to appreciate that from a guy who's been an underdog to being an (overall) No. 1 draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. You have to respect his grind and his process the way he goes about his business each day."

It's a grind that Green knows well. The 10-year veteran ascended to the top of the NFL wide receiver ranks from 2011-2017. He's the first wide receiver in NFL history to start his career with seven straight Pro Bowls.

The past couple of seasons have derailed what looked like a Hall of Fame career. Now he's healthy and ready to prove he can still play at a high level.

"The ankle is back to normal," Green said. "I really don't care what the circumstances are. I'm just going out there and play football and get back to being the old A.J. Having fun and making plays.

"Whatever happens is going to happen. When the time comes, I'll be in the best shape to play my best ball this year no matter what happens. The best shape of my life."