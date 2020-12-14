Bengals' Chances of Getting Top-3 Draft Pick Increase Following Loss to Cowboys

The Bengals are in good position to land the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, but their chances of landing a top three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft increased dramatically.

Dallas entered the matchup 3-9 on the season, just a half game ahead of Cincinnati.

The Cowboys crushed the Bengals 30-7 to improve to 4-9. Now they're 1.5 games ahead of Cincinnati with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

At 2-10-1, the Bengals are in prime position to draft in the top five in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they picked Peter Warrick and Justin Smith with the No. 4 overall pick in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

Some called Sunday's game the "Penei Sewell Bowl" because the winner would be in prime position to take the left tackle from Oregon.

Sewell is expected to be the next great left tackle and the Bengals desperately need to find answers in the trenches this offseason.

The Cowboys win helped the Bengals chances of landing Sewell, but they got some help from a few other teams on Sunday.

The Chargers and Eagles both won, which means the Bengals could win one of their next three games and they'll still hold onto the No. 3 pick.

Here's an updated look at the draft order entering Week 15 of the 2020 season.

Note: Doesn't include teams that would currently qualify for playoffs

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

1. Jets (0-13

2. Jaguars (1-12)

3. Bengals (2-10-1)

4. Cowboys (4-9)

5. Chargers (4-9)

6. Panthers (4-9)

7. Falcons (4-9)

8. Dolphins [Texans Pick] (4-9)

9. Eagles (4-8-1)

10. Giants (5-8)

11. Lions (5-8)

12. 49ers (5-8)

13. Broncos (5-8)

14. Vikings (6-7)