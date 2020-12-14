NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals' Chances of Getting Top-3 Draft Pick Increase Following Loss to Cowboys

The Bengals are in good position to land the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, but their chances of landing a top three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft increased dramatically. 

Dallas entered the matchup 3-9 on the season, just a half game ahead of Cincinnati. 

The Cowboys crushed the Bengals 30-7 to improve to 4-9. Now they're 1.5 games ahead of Cincinnati with just three weeks remaining in the regular season. 

At 2-10-1, the Bengals are in prime position to draft in the top five in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they picked Peter Warrick and Justin Smith with the No. 4 overall pick in 2000 and 2001, respectively. 

Some called Sunday's game the "Penei Sewell Bowl" because the winner would be in prime position to take the left tackle from Oregon. 

Sewell is expected to be the next great left tackle and the Bengals desperately need to find answers in the trenches this offseason. 

The Cowboys win helped the Bengals chances of landing Sewell, but they got some help from a few other teams on Sunday. 

The Chargers and Eagles both won, which means the Bengals could win one of their next three games and they'll still hold onto the No. 3 pick. 

Here's an updated look at the draft order entering Week 15 of the 2020 season. 

Note: Doesn't include teams that would currently qualify for playoffs

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

1. Jets (0-13

2. Jaguars (1-12)

3. Bengals (2-10-1)

4. Cowboys (4-9)

5. Chargers (4-9)

6. Panthers (4-9)

7. Falcons (4-9)

8. Dolphins [Texans Pick] (4-9)

9. Eagles (4-8-1)

10. Giants (5-8)

11. Lions (5-8)

12. 49ers (5-8)

13. Broncos (5-8)

14. Vikings (6-7)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs up to his family after throwing a touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Homecoming: Sweet Victory for Andy Dalton in His Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) brings down Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Bengals' Chances of Getting Top-3 Draft Pick Increase Following Loss to Cowboys

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who formerly coached the same unit for the Cincinnati Bengals, reacts to a penalty in the first quarter of a Week 15 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Oakland Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals 12 16 2018`
News

NFL News: Raiders Fire Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) fumbles during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Podcast: Breaking Down Another Bad Loss for Zac Taylor and What it Could Mean for the Future of the Bengals

A.J. Green on Bengals' Loss and future in Cincinnati
Gameday

Watch: A.J. Green on the Bengals' Loss, His Future and the Direction of the Franchise

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) recognizes the crowd as he runs off the field at the conclusion of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
Gameday

Three Down Look: Andy Dalton Reigns Supreme in Return to the Jungle

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 5.18.18 PM
Gameday

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) appeal to an official after a play is ruled dead in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Cowboys Roll Past Bengals 30-7 in Andy Dalton's Return to Cincinnati