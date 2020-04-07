Three reasons why the Bengals should consider trading down in the second round

The Bengals have seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. There has been plenty of speculation about Cincinnati trading down from the No. 1 spot to add a bunch of picks.

That isn’t happening. They want LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and they plan on drafting him unless they’re overwhelmed by an offer.

This is the first draft since 2016 where they only have seven selections.

In a perfect world, the Bengals would be able to trade down from No. 33 and get one or two more future selections.

Here are three reasons why trading down makes sense for Cincinnati:

1. Depth — The Bengals will be able to address positions of need in rounds 2-4. There are plenty of talented linebackers, wide receivers and offensive lineman that are projected to go off the board in that range. An extra pick or two could do wonders for their draft.

Being able to land Isaiah Wilson from Georgia, who’s projected to go in the middle of the second round would be huge for the Bengals. Getting a wide receiver like Michael Pittman Jr. or Tee Higgins, plus an extra selection could make all the difference in the world.

The Bengals' biggest needs after drafting Burrow are at offensive line, linebacker and wide receiver. It’s hard to envision a scenario where they can address all three of those positions with quality prospects without trading down in the second round.

2. Tough Division — The AFC North is arguably the best division in football. Every single team has a first-round quarterback. Two teams — the Bengals and the Browns — will have No. 1 overall picks under center. The reigning MVP will return, as Lamar Jackson’s star continues to grow and two-time Super Bowl Champion Ben Roethlisberger will be back for the Steelers.

The Bengals will have a much better roster than they did a year ago, but that doesn’t mean they’ve caught up to the rest of the division.

They have to build around Burrow. He needs more help on the offensive line and a wide receiver — not named Tyler Boyd or Auden Tate — that is going to be around beyond 2020. It’s why drafting Justin Jefferson or Denzel Mims would be tempting. Pairing a top receiver with Burrow makes a lot of sense.

The argument against Mims or Jefferson is a simple one. The Bengals have plenty of needs and there are quality wide receivers that can be had in rounds 3-4. They'd be lucky to see either player fall to No. 33 and they definitely wouldn't be able to draft either if they traded back.

The AFC North is going to be treacherous, so having an extra pick could go a long way — especially if a top player isn’t available at No. 33. That extra pick could end up being a linebacker like Logan Wilson out of Wyoming or Akeem Davis-Gaither from Appalachian State.

Those are the type of moves that can help the Bengals catch up and compete with the rest of the AFC North.

3. Quality Picks — The Bengals have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, but not all of them are quality picks. If there are four or five players with a first round grade available when they’re on the clock to start the second round, they have to explore a trade down to add another quality pick or two. They should be able to move down 3-6 spots in that scenario, which would give them a real shot at landing one of their top targets and adding an additional fourth round pick.

4. Parting Thoughts — This could be one of the craziest drafts we’ve ever seen. Every team is working remotely, which could mean more trades and more movement than ever. Teams will want to select the players they’re most comfortable with. Virtual visits with players and a lack of medical information will also have an impact on the draft.

If the Bengals are on the clock to start the second round and they only have one or two players on their board that are worthy of the No. 33 pick, then they should stand pat and take their favorite prospect. Quantity is a big deal when it comes to the draft, but quality is even more important.

The Bengals will select their quarterback of the future with Burrow. They need to follow that up with quality prospects. A trade down could net them multiple picks, but they won't benefit from trading down if they’re forced to settle for a player they didn’t like is much because they wanted another selection.