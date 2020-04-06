The Bengals address their needs in Mock Draft 1.0

1. Bengals — Joe Burrow, Quarterback, LSU

This is a no-brainer. Of course a team could overwhelm the Bengals with a trade offer, but is Miami, Los Angeles or anyone else willing to offer five first round picks? What about four? It would take that type of offer to get any real consideration from Mike Brown.

Burrow has incredible accuracy, pocket presence and has drawn rave reviews throughout this process. The Bengals need a franchise quarterback to fuel their rebuild.

Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 record and had one of the best seasons in college football history. He finished with 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes and threw just six interceptions. The Bengals don’t overthink it and take their guy with the top pick.

2. Redskins, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Redskins trade this pick, but if they stay put, they’re taking the number one defensive player in the draft. Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks, and he missed two games.

3. Chargers — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Trade: Los Angeles Chargers acquire No. 3; Detroit Lions acquire Nos. 71 and 151

The Chargers need a long-term answer at quarterback. They trade up and get Tagovailoa. He is working out now and could be good to go for the season, but this is about the long-term play. Tua was the favorite to be picked number one before his hip injury. The Chargers are comfortable with starting Tyrod Taylor if necessary. He’s the perfect mentor for Tagovailoa, who becomes the new face of the Chargers.

4. Giants — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Isaiah Simmons will be tempting, but the Giants need offensive line help, so why not take their favorite tackle? He has the size — 6’5,” 320 pounds — and athleticism you want in a tackle. He ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at the combine. Some think he will end up being a great guard and just an above average tackle. He’ll be an upgrade in New York regardless of where he lands.

5. Dolphins — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Miami didn’t trade up for Tagovailoa, but they’re comfortable with staying put and taking Herbert. He has a huge arm and while he wasn’t as productive as Tua, he has all the tools you need to be a successful NFL QB. If Herbert is Carson Wentz without the injuries, the Dolphins will be ecstatic. Herbert’s size and athleticism will make some teams blush, while others will worry about his accuracy. Miami believes they have their quarterback of the future.

6. Lions — Jeffrey Okudah, Cornerback, Ohio State

Trade: Los Angeles Chargers acquire No. 3; Detroit Lions acquire Nos. 71 and 151

Detroit feels good about moving back and still landing the top corner in the draft. They need someone to replace Darius Slay. Okudah can step in and be a lockdown corner for a team hoping to surprise people in 2020.

7. Panthers — Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

The Panthers find another ACC linebacker to fill the void following Luke Keuchly's retirement. Simmons is an athletic freak and extremely versatile. He’s going to be a problem for offenses in the NFL. Carolina is ecstatic to land Simmons at this spot.

8. Cardinals — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

At 6’7” tall, 364 pounds, Becton should be the left tackle of the present and the future for the Cardinals. Arizona already traded for DeAndre Hopkins, which will help Kyler Murray in year two. Now they get a left tackle to help shore up the trenches for their young quarterback.

9. Jaguars — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Jaguars need upgrades at nose tackle and defensive tackle and Brown has the ability to switch between both spots. He also can play outside at times — that versatility would be a bonus. Jacksonville takes Brown, the top player on their board.

10. Browns — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns land the left tackle they’ve coveted all offseason. There are some concerns about Thomas’ athleticism, but he has the most experience on the left side, neutralized LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson in their matchup and should be a plug-and-play tackle. Don’t look now, but Baker Mayfield’s offensive line is much better than it was a season ago.

11. Jets — Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

The Jets know they need to protect Sam Darnold, so the draft the guy that’s still around. Wills is big, physical and athletic. He could end up being the best tackle in this class and some believe he can play on either side.

12. Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Back to back Alabama players go off the board, as Jeudy is the first wide receiver drafted. He’s the best route runner in this draft. The Raiders add a dynamic receiver to their offense. Derek Carr needs help and Mike Mayock just landed a go-to receiver to compliment Josh Jacobs.

13. 49ers — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The 49ers want speed and they’re going to get it with Ruggs. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine and could be the game changer Kyle Shanahan needs to keep moving the 49ers’ offense forward. Suddenly, Jimmy Garoppolo has Ruggs, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle as his top passing options.

14. Buccaneers — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Bucs would love to land one of the top tackles to help protect Tom Brady in his quest for ring number seven, but the board doesn’t break their way, so they settle for an interior pass rusher in Kinlaw. The signing of Joe Haeg means the Buccaneers don't have to reach on an offensive tackle at this spot. Kinlaw is considered the best interior pass rusher in this class.

15. Broncos — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Broncos are ecstatic that Lamb fell to them. The explosive wide receiver is great with the ball in his hands. Lamb and Courtland Sutton become a formidable duo for quarterback Drew Lock.

16. Falcons — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

The Falcons need help everywhere on defense. Henderson ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, plus he has the athleticism and playmaking ability to be a top corner in the NFL.

17. Cowboys — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Cowboys wanted Henderson in this spot, but they settle for McKinney, who is the top safety in this class. He’s extremely versatile and the speed to contribute as a rookie.

18. Dolphins — Josh Jones, OT, Houston

The Dolphins have their quarterback of the future. Now it’s time to protect him. Jones becomes the fifth offensive tackle drafted in the first 18 picks.

19. Raiders — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Love is a boom-or-bust prospect, but the Raiders are happy he fell to them. He has plenty of arm talent and athleticism to be successful in the NFL. No, he isn’t Pat Mahomes, but he has a real shot to be the future of the Raiders in Las Vegas.

20. Jaguars — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen is a playmaker that shined last season for the Tigers. Jacksonville continues to remake their defense after drafting Derrick Brown and signing Joe Schobert in free agency. Queen can play alongside Schobert, as the Jags’ rebuild continues.

21. Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jefferson projects to be a great slot receiver in the NFL. He shined last year with Joe Burrow. He’s a stellar route runner and a player that could quickly become Carson Wentz’s security blanket.

22. Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The Vikings find their Everson Griffen replacement in the first round. Epenesa fills a need and should be able to play in Mike Zimmer’s defense. Lance Zierlein compared him to Carlos Dunlap, which is a player Zimmer helped draft in Cincinnati.

23. Patriots — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

Chaisson is arguably the second best edge rusher in this class. Bill Belichick lands a top defensive player, which is an easy decision with the top four quarterbacks off the board.

24. Saints — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray is a high-character player that should be able to contribute right away on a team that is in “win-now” mode. He may end up being better than Queen in the NFL.

25. Vikings — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Minnesota takes Trevon, the brother of Stefon Diggs, just a month after trading Stefon to the Bills. Trevon used to play wide receiver, so he is capable of making plays on the ball. He’s the best corner available and Minnesota desperately needs a defensive back after Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes found new homes this offseason.

26. Dolphins — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State –

He’s an athletic edge rusher that showed plenty of potential for the Nittany Lions. Miami continues to add to their defense after spending big money on that side of the ball in free agency.

27. Seahawks — Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Jackson should be able to start right away in Seattle. Russell Wilson needs a better offensive line. Jackson becomes the sixth offensive tackle to be drafted in the first round.

28. Ravens — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Baltimore spends a first-round pick on a wide receiver for a second straight season as they continue to build around Lamar Jackson. Mims rose up draft boards after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at 6’3” tall and 207 pounds. He had a great Senior Bowl week and should be able to contribute right away for the Ravens.

29. Titans — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Corey Davis is a free agent after this season and A.J. Brown showed a lot of potential, but the Titans add another weapon. Aiyuk could have an impact right away, but he’ll be Davis’ replacement in 2021.

30. Packers — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Green Bay needs to surround Aaron Rodgers with weapons. Reagor is a playmaker that thrives with the ball in his hands. Quick screens and slants are all he needs to make a big play, which protects Rodgers and gives the Packers another dynamic weapon.

31. 49ers — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The 49ers have already added a dynamic weapon on offense. They add Terrell, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine. He’s the best cornerback available at this point in the draft.

32. Chiefs — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Kansas City adds another weapon to their dominant offense. Swift has good hands and should be able to carry the load in the backfield for the Chiefs. They land the most talented runner they’ve had since Kareem Hunt.

33. Bengals — Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin

In a perfect world, the Bengals would be able to trade back and add an extra pick or two, but they’re unable to get it done. They need help at linebacker and they get it with Baun. Not only will the pass rush get a boost, but he’s more than capable of dropping into coverage.

Baun is a high-end athlete that hasn’t reached his full potential. The Bengals need to take advantage of his versatility by moving him around. He’s an instant contributor for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Other Bengals Picks:

65. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Niang should step in and instantly compete with Bobby Hart for the starting right tackle job. He’s 6’6” tall and 315 pounds, but is agile for his size, which should help him against top-tier pass rushers.

Isaiah Wilson from Georgia is another candidate with this pick, but he probably won’t fall this far. Wilson is another plug-and-play lineman that could take over the starting right tackle spot as a rookie.

107. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Everyone has raved about the wide receivers in this draft and they’re right, it’s a deep class. That depth means someone is going to fall farther than they expected. The Bengals scoop up the senior from Texas.

Duvernay is a great fit with Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow. He thrives after the catch and has game-changing speed. With only two wide receivers under contract for 2021, the Bengals feel fortunate to land Duvernay in the fourth round.

147. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

Cincinnati lands another offensive lineman in round five. Williams is a developmental prospect, but he played both guard and center in college. His versatility and potential is enough to entice the Bengals to draft him.

180. Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Deguara was impressive at the NFL combine and had plenty of big plays at the University of Cincinnati. He has great hands and is a quality route runner. With Tyler Eifert signing in Jacksonville, the Bengals add another tight end to play behind C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample.

245. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

It’s rare for the Bengals to pass on a defensive back until the seventh round, but it’s been a unique offseason in Cincinnati. Fuller will compete for a back-end roster spot.