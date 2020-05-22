Rookie Profile: Tyler Clark joins Bengals' crowded defensive line

The Bengals' biggest free agent acquisition this offseason was defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

They signed the 25-year-old to a four-year, $53 million contract. Reader is expected to make a big impact in the trenches. They hope he'll make Geno Atkins' life much easier.

Cincinnati continued to add to the defensive line both in the draft and immediately following its' conclusion.

First, they selected Khalid Kareem out of Notre Dame in the fifth-round. Then, they signed multiple free agent defensive tackles, including Georgia's Tyler Clark.

The 22-year-old had 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks in four seasons with the Bulldogs. He was a four-year starter.

Clark earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior, finishing with 26 tackles (eight for loss) and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

He made an impact right away, starting all 13 games as a true freshman. The former four-star recruit was part of Kirby Smart's first recruiting class.

Georgia relied on Clark to help stop the run in the tough SEC. That's been a theme all offseason for Cincinnati.

The Bengals' bolstered their defense this offseason in hopes of slowing down Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Nick Chubb and the rest of the top runners in a physical AFC North division.

Like any undrafted free agent, Clark is a long shot to make the final roster. He'll have to outperform Renell Wren, Ryan Glasgow and fellow undrafted free agent Trey Dishon to have any chance of making the team.

If not, Clark is an experienced lineman that played in a tough division. He's certainly a candidate for the practice squad spot.

Watch Clark's game against Notre Dame below: