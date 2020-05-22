AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Rookie Profile: Tyler Clark joins Bengals' crowded defensive line

James Rapien

The Bengals' biggest free agent acquisition this offseason was defensive tackle D.J. Reader. 

They signed the 25-year-old to a four-year, $53 million contract. Reader is expected to make a big impact in the trenches. They hope he'll make Geno Atkins' life much easier. 

Cincinnati continued to add to the defensive line both in the draft and immediately following its' conclusion. 

First, they selected Khalid Kareem out of Notre Dame in the fifth-round. Then, they signed multiple free agent defensive tackles, including Georgia's Tyler Clark.

The 22-year-old had 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks in four seasons with the Bulldogs. He was a four-year starter. 

Clark earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior, finishing with 26 tackles (eight for loss) and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

He made an impact right away, starting all 13 games as a true freshman. The former four-star recruit was part of Kirby Smart's first recruiting class. 

Georgia relied on Clark to help stop the run in the tough SEC. That's been a theme all offseason for Cincinnati. 

The Bengals' bolstered their defense this offseason in hopes of slowing down Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Nick Chubb and the rest of the top runners in a physical AFC North division. 

Like any undrafted free agent, Clark is a long shot to make the final roster. He'll have to outperform Renell Wren, Ryan Glasgow and fellow undrafted free agent Trey Dishon to have any chance of making the team. 

If not, Clark is an experienced lineman that played in a tough division. He's certainly a candidate for the practice squad spot. 

Watch Clark's game against Notre Dame below:

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analyst says Bengals should sign 3-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford

One analyst believes Larry Warford and the Bengals are a perfect match

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Podcast: The best remaining free agents, Jonah Williams and Chad Johnson's good deed

James Rapien discusses the top remaining free agents, Jonah Williams' potential, Chad Johnson's good dead and more

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis takes offense to Rooney Rule incentive proposal

Marvin Lewis doesn't like the idea of the NFL giving draft picks to teams that hire minority head coaches and/or general managers

James Rapien

Bengals send Chad Johnson cigars as a 'thank you' for his continued support

The Bengals sent Chad Johnson a nice note and cigars for his continued support over the past few months

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Bengals wide receivers draw praise, ranked among NFL's best

The Bengals receivers were 11th in Pro Football Focus' rankings

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Bengals rookie Markus Bailey shares hilarious quarantine video

Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey posted a hilarious video on TikTok

James Rapien

Joe Burrow reportedly earned LSU teammates' respect after fight during practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned his LSU teammates' respect after a brawl during practice

James Rapien

Bengals' defensive makeover called the most underrated move of the offseason

The Bengals' remade defense is the most underrated move of the offseason according to one analyst

James Rapien

Rookie Profile: How does offensive lineman Josh Knipfel fit with the Bengals?

The Bengals signed Iowa State offensive lineman Josh Knipfel as an undrafted free agent

James Rapien

Bengals legend Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson is known for his generosity. That continued when he left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

James Rapien