These veteran offensive linemen should be on the Bengals' radar

The Bengals' offensive line is arguably their biggest weakness heading into the 2020 season.

They're a young, inexperienced group, but the coaching staff continues to express confidence in the current roster.

Trey Hopkins is the only offensive lineman on the roster that has proven to be a competent and consistent player. Outside of Hopkins, the rest of the projected starters are question marks.

Second-year left guard Michael Jordan is a huge unknown. The coaches feel like he's going to develop into a capable player starting this season, but no one knows if that will be the case. They signed Xavier Su'a-Filo to play right guard, but he has significantly more experience at left guard. He didn't start for the Cowboys and struggled during the first four years of his career with the Texans.

Even 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams is a question mark. Will he be a plug-and-play left tackle right away? He missed all of his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury and hasn't taken a single NFL snap.

This team needs to protect Joe Burrow. He's the present and the future of the franchise.

The coaching staff likes Bobby Hart's mental makeup, but it doesn't take an expert to see that Hart has struggled during his time with the Bengals. Fred Johnson could prove to be a steal after the team claimed him off of waivers last season, but no one knows if he'll build on a successful finish to 2019.

Instead of sitting on their hands, the organization needs to keep an aggressive mindset. There are multiple free agent offensive lineman that would start for the Bengals this season.

Jason Peters would be a great veteran option. He would be willing to help mentor Williams. Some think he's going to re-sign with Philadelphia. Bringing in Peters would mean moving the 38-year-old to right tackle or asking Williams to switch positions and play on the right side.

Larry Warford is another great fit in Cincinnati. He's 29-years-old and coming off of three straight Pro Bowl appearances. There are some concerns about a knee injury he suffered last season. If he's healthy, then he'd instantly become the Bengals' most proven offensive lineman.

Both Peters and Warford have been talked about a lot, but there's another veteran offensive lineman that the Bengals should pursue.

Demar Dotson would be a great fit in Cincinnati. The 34-year-old has spent his entire 11-year career in Tampa Bay.

Dotson is a natural right tackle, which means Williams could stay put on the left side. He would would be an instant upgrade from Hart. At 6-9, 315 pounds, he has the size offensive line coach Jim Turner likes in his guys.

Dotson has made 15 starts and has taken at least 1,000 snaps in each of the past two seasons.

He played through a hamstring strain for most of 2019 and still managed to perform at a relatively high level. Dotson received a 71 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which is significantly higher than Hart (57.7) or Johnson (62.6).

The Bengals shouldn't take a wait-and-see approach with the offensive line. A good argument could be made for Peters, Warford and Dotson. Signing one of these three veterans could do wonders for a position group that is full of question marks.