Dave Lapham Gives Insight About How Mike Brown Views Zac Taylor's Future With Bengals

Joe Burrow's belief in Zac Taylor carries weight at Paul Brown Stadium
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is hoping Monday night's win over the Steelers was enough to convince the Cincinnati front office to bring him back for a third season. 

Taylor is 5-24-1 since being named head coach of the Bengals on Feb. 4, 2019. 

He's 0-14-1 on the road and hasn't won back-to-back games. Taylor would accomplish both of those goals with a win over the Texans on Sunday. 

Radio color analyst and legendary broadcaster Dave Lapham discussed Taylor's future with Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"Mike Brown is going to think two things and they're gonna be pretty early, pretty high on the list," Lapham said. "Has he lost control of the football team? And I think based on the performance that he saw going into Pittsburgh, he's gonna think he hasn't really lost control of the football team. He hasn't really heard anything internally that would suggest that he's lost control and what's good for Joe Burrow? Joe Burrow couldn't have been more effusive in his praise of Zac Taylor. So if Joe Burrow is going to line up right behind right behind Zac Taylor and push and support him, that's a big piece. A couple of boxes might be checked in Zac's favor. I'm not saying they're the only boxes, but I'm saying those are a couple of boxes as you're going through the evaluation process and considering what to do, those are significant boxes."

Burrow's praise of this coaching staff is well-documented, as is Brown's patience. He isn't known for pulling the plug on a head coach after just two seasons. 

Some thought Monday's win over the Steelers saved his job, while others believed that his job was safe before the primetime win. There are plenty of reasons to doubt Taylor, but it looks like he's going to return next season. 

Listen to Hoard's entire interview with Lapham below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

