Joe Mixon Gives His Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft

Mixon would love to see the Bengals add another piece on offense

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn't afraid to give his opinion on social media.

The 24-year-old chimed in again on Monday night while watching Alabama play Ohio State in the National Championship Game.

"We grabbing DeVonte Smith if we get lineman in free agency," he tweeted.



His timing couldn't have been better, as Smith put on a show for the Crimson Tide in the first half.

The 22-year-old had 12 receptions (14 targets) for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He couldn't be stopped.

The Bengals should be in the market for a downfield threat like Smith, who became the first non-quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy since Derrick Henry won the award in 2015.

Smith posted an FBS-best 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions in 11 games during the 2020 season, which doesn't include the College Football Playoff. He also had 17 touchdown receptions. He's just the fourth wide receiver to win the award, and the first since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

Smith is a great player, but he might not be the best wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Some believe LSU wide-out Ja'Marr Chase is a better prospect. He opted out of the 2020 season, but posted elite numbers last season at just 19-years-old.

Chase finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while catching passes from Joe Burrow. He was the top wide receiver in an offense that included Justin Jefferson.

Mixon hedged his bet by sending a follow up tweet.

"Or Chase," he said with a smiley face and a shrugging emoji.

Mixon does make a good point. Adding an elite playmaker for Burrow to throw to would be ideal, assuming they can address the offensive line in free agency.

