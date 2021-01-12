DeVonta Smith Puts on a Show in the First Half Against Ohio State

NewsAll Bengals+
DeVonta Smith Has Record-Setting First Half Against Ohio State in National Championship Game

The Heisman Trophy was dominant in the first half
CINCINNATI – Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is putting on a show on Monday night. Just six days after winning the Heisman Trophy, the 22-year-old is shinning bright on college football's biggest stage.

Smith was dominant in the first half against Ohio State, finishing with a National Championship record 12 receptions (14 targets) for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The Buckeyes couldn't contain him. 

Alabama used Smith all over the field. Mac Jones found him for the dagger at the end of the half—a 42-yard touchdown that gave Crimson Tide a commanding 35-17 lead. 

Smith is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bengals have the fifth overall selection. If Cincinnati addresses offensive line in free agency, then taking a proven wide-out like Smith could be a realistic option. 

Joe Burrow throwing to Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Smith for the foreseeable future is enough to make any Bengals fan smile.  

Smith was the first non-quarterback to win the Heisman since Derrick Henry won the award in 2015. He posted an FBS-best 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions in 11 games during the 2020 season, which doesn't include the College Football Playoff. He also caught 17 touchdown passes. Smith is just the fourth wide receiver to win the award, and the first since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

He has six touchdowns in his last six quarters of action. Check out some of his highlights from Monday night's record-setting first half

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
