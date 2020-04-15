Solomon Wilcots: "There is nothing you could give me for Joe Burrow"

The 2020 NFL Draft is eight days away and the Bengals have the No. 1 pick. Most analysts expect them to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, while others think they should consider trading down to add future assets.

Solomon Wilcots thinks Mike Brown, Duke Tobin and the Bengals have an easy decision on their hands.

“My card is already made out with Joe Burrow’s name on it. He is clearly and undoubtedly the most prolific quarterback in the 150 years in college football,” Wilcots said on CBS Sports Radio. “What he did at LSU winning 15 in a row. He went through seven teams that had a top 10 defense and as the competition rose — so did his game and so did his focus. By the time he got to Oklahoma in that semifinal championship game, [he] carved them up for eight touchdown passes. By the time he got to Brent Venables and his great defense with Clemson, yeah, they got hits on him early, but he showed us he knows how to get off the carpet. He won that game going away. I watched him do it every single week at LSU. He went through a gauntlet of defensive players that are going to be playing on Sundays and the guy never took one step backwards.”

Wilcots played for the Bengals from 1987-1990 and currently works for Pro Football Focus. He shot down the idea of Cincinnati even listening to trade offers for the No. 1 pick.

“Some things aren’t for sale,” Wilcots said. “I know there’s a lot of people in our society that believe everything’s for sale.

“It depends on the time and place and the moment and the product. Sometimes it’s just not for sale. There is nothing you could give me for Joe Burrow.”