SI Team Publishers make their NFL predictions for 2020

CINCINNATI — The 2020 NFL season began on Thursday night with the Chiefs dismantling the Texans. There are 15 more Week 1 games on Sunday and Monday.

With the season underway, Sports Illustrated team publishers all over the country made their predictions for 2020.

The Chiefs were picked to repeat as Super Bowl champions by five of the 18 SI team publishers that gave their predictions.

The Saints were second with four votes, followed by the Buccaneers (3) and the Ravens (2). The Cowboys, 49ers and Steelers were each picked once.

The Saints were the most popular pick to reach the Super Bowl, receiving nine votes, followed by Kansas City with eight and Baltimore with six.

The Bengals and the Jaguars were unanimous picks to finish last in their division, even though I think they'll be much better than they were in 2019.

Check out my predictions for all six divisions, plus my Super Bowl pick below.

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets 6-10

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-9)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Denver Broncos (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

2. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (6-10)

4. Detroit Lions (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Baltimore — I have the Ravens squeaking by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It's only a matter of time until Lamar Jackson leads his team deep into the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they run into the greatest quarterback of all-time. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may have some early season struggles, but they'll be firing on all cylinders by the end of the season. Tampa Bay upsets Baltimore in Super Bowl LV.

Check out the picks from other SI Team Publishers below.

Alain Poupart, AllDolphins

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (3-13)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (5-11)

AFC South

1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

3. Houston Texans (6-10)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (5-11)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

2. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

3. Washington Football Team (5-11)

4. New York Giants (4-12)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

3. Detroit Lions (7-9)

4. Chicago Bears (6-10)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

NFC West

1. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

4. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Super Bowl: Pittsburgh over New Orleans

Devon Clements, PatriotMaven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (3-13)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (9-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (7-9)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

Super Bowl: Dallas over Indianapolis

Kristian Dyer, Jets Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (10-6)

3. New York Jets (6-10)

4. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

AFC NORTH



1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Denver Broncos (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (5-11)

NFC EAST



1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

3. New York Giants (5-11)

4. Washington Football Team (4-12)

NFC NORTH



1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (6-10)

4. Detroit Lions (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans

Todd Karpovich, Raven Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (10-6)

3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (10-6)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Denver Broncos (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (8-8)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (8-8)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans

NOAH STRACKBEIN, AllSteelers

1. Buffalo Bills (12-4)

2. New England Patriots (10-6)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (3-13)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (11-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

3. Denver Broncos (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (7-9)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

3. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

Phillip B. Wilson, AllColts

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Houston Texans (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

John Shipley, JaguarReport

AFC EAST

1. New England Patriots (9-7)

2. Buffalo Bills (8-8)

3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (12-4)

2. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (13-3)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (2-14)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (6-10)

4. Chicago Bears (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (5-11)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

Hondo Carpenter Sr., RaiderMaven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

Arizona Cardinals (5-11)

Super Bowl: Baltimore over San Francisco

Fernando Ramirez, ChargerReport

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

3. New England Patriots (4-12)

4. New York Jets (4-12)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

2. Houston Texans (9-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (7-9)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (7-9)

4. Detroit Lions (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

4. Arizona Cardinals (6-10)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

Patricia Traina, GiantsCountry

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

4. Denver Broncos (7-9)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (6-10)

4. Chicago Bears (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

2. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

Super Bowl: Baltimore over New Orleans

ED KRACZ, EagleMaven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (11-5)

2. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

3. New England Patriots (4-12)

4. New York Jets (4-12)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

3. Cleveland Browns (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

3. Houston Texans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Denver Broncos (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. Washington Football Team (7-9)

4. New York Giants (6-10)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (8-8)

4. Chicago Bears (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

NFC WEST

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (5-11)

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Baltimore

Chris Russell, Washington Football

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7–9)

4. New York Jets (6-10)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (5-11)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (9-7)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

4. Denver Broncos (4-12)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

3. Washington Football Team (7-9)

4. New York Giants (6-10)

NFC NORTH

1. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (7-9)

4. Chicago Bears (6-10)

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

2. New Orleans Saints (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

4. Los Angeles Rams (7-9)

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Baltimore

Gene Chamberlain, BearDigest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. New York Jets (7-9 )

4. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2. Denver Broncos (8-8)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (4-12)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (8-8)

4. Washington Football Team (2-14)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Chicago Bears (9-7)

3. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)

4. Detroit Lions (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (10-6)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

3. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Tennessee

John Maakaron, AllLions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Houston Texans (7-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

4. Denver Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

3. New York Giants (5-11)

4. Washington Football Team (5-11)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (8-8)

4. Detroit Lions (8-8)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

4. Arizona Cardinals (5-11)

Super Bowl: San Francisco over Baltimore

Bill Huber, PackerCentral

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (5-11)

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

2. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

3. Houston Texans (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Denver Broncos (8-8)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (6-10)

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (6-10)

4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (10-6)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Chicago Bears (6-10)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC West

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-5)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

Super Bowl: Kansas City over New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

2. New England Patriots (8-8)

3. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

4. New York Jets (4-12)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (11-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

4. Denver Broncos (3-13)

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6)

3. New York Giants (5-11)

4. Washington Football Team (4-12)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

2. Minnesota Vikings (11-5)

3. Detroit Lions (7-9)

4. Chicago Bears (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

2. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Baltimore

Eric Williams, RamDigest

AFC EAST

1. New England Patriots (10-6)

2. Buffalo Bills (9-7)

3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

4. New York Jets (6-10)

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-13)

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans (10-6)

2. Tennessee Titans (10-6)

3. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

2. Denver Broncos (9-7)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-8)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

NFC EAST

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

2. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

3. New York Giants (7-9)

4. Washington Football Team (4-12)

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers (9-7)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-7)

3. Detroit Lions (8-8)

4. Chicago Bears (7-9)

NFC SOUTH

1. New Orleans Saints (10-6)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

3. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

4. Arizona Cardinals (6-10)



Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City

