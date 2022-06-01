Skip to main content
Observations from Ravens Second Voluntary Camp
Observations from Ravens Second Voluntary Camp

Jun 1, 2022

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Addresses Pass Rush

The Ravens are trying to find more ways to get to the quarterback.

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
Ravens Release Preseason Schedule

The Ravens’ 2022 preseason schedule has been finalized.

By Baltimore Ravens17 hours ago
Lamar Jackson Will Have to Get Up To Speed With Ravens Scheme

The Ravens players do not appear overly concerned that quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped two voluntary workouts this offseason. However, there will be a learning curve when he gets back on the practice field.

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
Mark Andrews Confident Ravens Tight Ends Will Instill Fear

The Ravens tight ends could be a matchup nightmare for opponents this season.

By Todd KarpovichJun 1, 2022
Ravens Announce Several Personnel Promotions

The Ravens promoted nine members of their personnel and football operations departments.

By Baltimore RavensJun 1, 2022
Ravens Get Stellar Offseason Grades, Now Need to Show Progress on Field

There's little doubt the Ravens had a stellar offseason. Now, the team just needs to stay healthy to bounce back from last year's 8-9 finish.

By Todd KarpovichJun 1, 2022
Calais Campbell Can Still Be Force for Ravens

Calais Campbell mulled retirement last year but decided to play at least another year. The key for Baltimore is to monitor Campbell's playing time to make sure he is healthy and productive over the 17-game season and playoffs.

By Todd KarpovichMay 31, 2022
Several Ravens Predictions for 2022 Season

Most believe the Ravens are ready to bounce back from last year's injury-marred season. Some predictions are especially optimistic.

By Todd KarpovichJun 1, 2022
Ravens Ready for Second Round of Voluntary Workouts

More players could be rolling in for the second round of voluntary workouts for the Ravens.

By Todd KarpovichMay 31, 2022
Ravens Will Still Lean on Leadership of Chuck Clark

Ravens safety Chuck Clark rolled into voluntary workouts and assumed his role as a vocal leader on the defense. Even though there are questions about his future in Baltimore, Clark is not bothered by the outside noise.

By Todd KarpovichMay 30, 2022
Ravens Young Wide Receivers Will Get Chance to Shine

It's going to sink or swim for the Ravens' young group of wide receivers.

By Todd KarpovichMay 29, 2022
Ravens Still Facing Questions With Pass Rush

The Ravens addressed several areas of need this offseason, namely with the secondary and offensive line. However, questions still abound about the pass rush.

By Todd KarpovichMay 29, 2022
Early Impressions: Ravens Like Their Revamped Secondary

The Ravens have three former first-round picks at cornerback — Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and newly signed Kyle Fuller. All three have the Pro Bowl over their careers. Each of them has the ability to change the complexion of the game. The key now is to stay on the field.

By Todd KarpovichMay 28, 2022
Ravens Rookie Kyle Hamilton 'Breakout Candidate for 2022'

Rookie Kyle Hamilton already looks comfortable in the Ravens secondary and he has been named as a "breakout candidate for the 2022 NFL season.

By Todd KarpovichMay 28, 2022
Lamar Jackson Speaks Out On OTAs

Lamar Jackson has apparently grown tired of the criticism for not attending the Ravens' voluntary workouts this week.

By Todd KarpovichMay 27, 2022
Are Ravens Going to Run Offense Like It's 2019?

The Ravens had one of the league's most prolific offenses in the 2019 season. With a healthy roster, they're hopeful they can get back to that production.

By Todd KarpovichMay 27, 2022