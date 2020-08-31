Report: Alvin Kamara not at Saints camp due to contract negotiations

CINCINNATI — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has had an unexcused absence from training camp and it is contract related according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The fourth-year running back has missed the past three days of camp. Kamara’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. He's set to make $2.133 million this season.

If this is an unexcused absence for Kamara, then it could impact his current contract in a negative way. He's scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season. That could change due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which essentially ends any chance of a holdout from a player on a rookie contract.

By not being at camp, Kamara is in danger if not accruing a full season. Instead of being an unrestricted free agent next March, he could be restricted, which limits his chances of getting a big-time contract. He'll essentially be under Saints control for an extra season.

That's why Bengals fans shouldn't worry about a potential holdout involving Joe Mixon. He's currently dealing with migraines, as negotiations appear to be going nowhere at the moment.

The front office hopes to sign Mixon to a long-term deal, but nothing is imminent. Mixon is also entering the final year of his rookie contract. He wants to get paid after topping the 1,100-yard mark in each of the past two seasons.

Both the Saints and the Bengals don't have much time to get a deal done with their star running backs. We're are only 13 days away from the season opener.

For the latest Bengals news, go here!