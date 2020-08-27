Report: Joe Mixon dealing with migraines, Bengals optimistic about potential return

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon has missed back-to-back practices with what the team is calling a "minor" injury.

It turns out the 24-year-old has been dealing with migraines according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. There is optimism that Mixon will be able to return to the field soon.

He hasn't practiced since Sunday. He worked on the rehab field on Monday. The team was off Tuesday and he wasn't even on the practice field Wednesday.

Mixon is expected to be a huge part of the Bengals offense this season. He's entering the final year of his contract and the team has made it clear that they want to sign him to a long-term extension.

"Typically, our extensions have gotten done during camp at some point," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this month. "There are challenges as you alluded to, with some uncertainty with the cap this year, next year and even the year after and how to structure something that’s agreeable to both sides. So there are challenges that we’ll be working through. Hopefully we’re able to come to an agreement. Time will tell on that. But it’s something that we’re certainly cognizant of and want to address."

The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second-round (48th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's ran for 1,100 yards or more in each of the past two seasons. He led the AFC in rushing in 2018 (1,168 yards).

The Bengals are scheduled to practice on Thursday afternoon.

