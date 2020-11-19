Andy Dalton Still Feeling Effects From COVID-19

CINCINNATI — It's been a rough few weeks for Andy Dalton. First, he was knocked out of the Cowboys' Week 7 matchup with Washington.

Linebacker Jon Bostic delivered a vicious and illegal hit on Dalton. The 33-year-old suffered a concussion and missed Dallas' Week 8 matchup against Philadelphia.

He was supposed to return to action the following week against the Steelers, but Dalton contracted COVID-19.

"It hit me hard the first day that I had it, and then gradually started feeling better," he said on Thursday. "By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here.

He isn't sure how he contracted the virus. His wife Jordan and one of his sons also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dalton's have recovered from it, but he has some after effects. Dalton still doesn't have his sense of taste or smell.

"You can tell things are sweet," he said. "You can tell things are salty. You just don't get the flavor with it."

Dalton is hoping to help the Cowboys get back on track this week against Mike Zimmer and the Vikings. Dallas has a 2-7 record, but they're only 1.5 games behind Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East.

The Bengals released Dalton in April after they drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. He'll get his chance at revenge next month.

The Bengals host the Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!