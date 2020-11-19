NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Andy Dalton Still Feeling Effects From COVID-19

It's been a rough month for Andy Dalton
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — It's been a rough few weeks for Andy Dalton. First, he was knocked out of the Cowboys' Week 7 matchup with Washington

Linebacker Jon Bostic delivered a vicious and illegal hit on Dalton. The 33-year-old suffered a concussion and missed Dallas' Week 8 matchup against Philadelphia. 

He was supposed to return to action the following week against the Steelers, but Dalton contracted COVID-19. 

"It hit me hard the first day that I had it, and then gradually started feeling better," he said on Thursday. "By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here.

He isn't sure how he contracted the virus. His wife Jordan and one of his sons also tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Dalton's have recovered from it, but he has some after effects. Dalton still doesn't have his sense of taste or smell. 

"You can tell things are sweet," he said. "You can tell things are salty. You just don't get the flavor with it."

Dalton is hoping to help the Cowboys get back on track this week against Mike Zimmer and the Vikings. Dallas has a 2-7 record, but they're only 1.5 games behind Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East. 

The Bengals released Dalton in April after they drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. He'll get his chance at revenge next month.

The Bengals host the Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Dalton Still Feeling Effects From COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) stretches in the second quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
News

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Mixon and Good News for Jonah With Washington Looming

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

It's 'Prove It' Time for Zac Taylor With Bengals Entering Critical Stretch

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 12.51.15 PM
News

Watch: Hakeem Adeniji on Starting, His Comfort Level at Both Tackle Spots and Quinton Spain's Impact

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after a hit on quarterback Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 31-20. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1
GM Report

Bates and Bell Help Weather the Defensive Storm

Sep 6, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

49ers Claim Takk McKinley, Plan to Keep Him Following Failed Physical With Bengals

Apr 14, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA;Gray Team quarterback Joe Burrow (10) sends a pass upfield under pressure from Scarlet Team defensive end Chase Young (2) during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ron Rivera Admits Washington Would've Drafted Joe Burrow if Bengals Took Chase Young

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
News

Podcast: Bengals' Injuries, Joe Burrow Calls Himself 'Lazy' and an In-Depth Look at Washington

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) watches from the bench during the second half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Jaguars won 25-21. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Domata Peko Visiting Cardinals, Could Reunite with Dre Kirkpatrick in Arizona