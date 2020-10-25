SI.com
AllBengals
Watch: Andy Dalton Leaves Game After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday's game against Washington after being hit by Jon Bostic while sliding. 

Dalton's helmet flew off and he didn't move immediately following the hit. Bostic was ejected. The NFL could suspend or fine the Washington linebacker even though he was ejected. 

Hopefully Dalton is OK. He was able to walk off of the field with assistance. Watch the hit below. 

Comments (7)
No. 1-3
Welderman
Welderman

Your an idiot.dont comment if you dont know the rules.

Welderman
Welderman

Your an idiot. Keep to sewing

Martha1964
Martha1964

THAT'S FOOTBALL AIN'T IT. I MEAN THE QB DID RUN A LITTLE WAYS AND THEN SLID. HOW WAS BOSTIC SUPPOSE TO KNOW. DON'T THINK IT WAS AN INGENIOUSLY HIT. I MEAN SERIOUSLY THE HELMET MAY HAVE NOT BEEN TIGHT ON HIS HEAD TO START WITH. THAT'S MESSED UP FOR BOTH PLAYERS

