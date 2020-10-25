Watch: Andy Dalton Leaves Game After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

CINCINNATI — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday's game against Washington after being hit by Jon Bostic while sliding.

Dalton's helmet flew off and he didn't move immediately following the hit. Bostic was ejected. The NFL could suspend or fine the Washington linebacker even though he was ejected.

Hopefully Dalton is OK. He was able to walk off of the field with assistance. Watch the hit below.

