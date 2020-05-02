AllBengals
Andy Dalton drawing interest from multiple teams after Bengals release

James Rapien

There are plenty of teams interested in Andy Dalton's services just days after the Bengals released him. 

The Jets are the latest team to inquire about the three-time Pro Bowler. New York has "some level of interest" in Dalton according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. 

It makes sense for the Jets to want to add an experienced quarterback to be Sam Darnold's backup. 

The Patriots and Jaguars are also reportedly interested in Dalton's services. 

The Bengals released the 32 year old on Thursday after trying to trade him over the past few months. Dalton was scheduled to make $17.7 million in 2020, which was too pricey for Cincinnati and the rest of the league. 

"There were several different factors," Dalton told Bengals.com when asked about a trade. "This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available. I think it would have worked out differently if I had been a free agent when the new league year started. I was still under contact and that hurt me. I'm sure teams knew they were going to take a quarterback No. 1 and they would release me and there was no reason to rush into anything."

The Bengals came close to trading Dalton to the Bears in March, but they sent a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for Nick Foles instead. 

Dalton has maintained that he wants to compete for a starting job this season. There aren't many places that are still looking for a starter. The Jaguars reportedly like Gardner Minshew. It sounds like New England is willing to give Jarrett Stidham a shot this season. Former No. 1 pick and 2016 NFL MVP Cam Newton is also a free agent. 

Dalton may be forced to take a short-term deal as a backup. If he's willing to do that, his market could expand.

He exits as the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). 

