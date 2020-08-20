Andy Dalton embracing new role with Dallas Cowboys

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released Andy Dalton in April, clearing the way for No. 1 pick Joe Burrow to start in his first NFL season.

Dalton, 32, led Cincinnati to the playoffs five straight times from 2011-15. He spent nine years with the Bengals and made three Pro Bowl appearances.

Now the veteran signal-caller is adjusting to life as a backup after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

"This is definitely a transition for me. I've started the last nine years of my career, but for me, I'm excited for the opportunity to be in here," Dalton told Andy Morgan of KTSM in El Paso. "Dak [Prescott] has been great ever since I signed here. I feel like our relationship has just gotten better and better. We have gotten to know each other really well and it's been a fun working relationship."

Dalton wanted to be a starter this season and still believes he can move back into that role in the future, but he isn't worried about that at the moment. Dalton is one of the NFL's nice guys. It's no surprise to see him focused on supporting Prescott.

"That's the biggest thing is you have to be his [Prescott's] number one supporter and making sure that you're helping him from the sideline on gameday," Dalton said. "You have to be able to give him tips on anything you can see from the sideline that he might not be able to see from the field.

"I've told him I'm here to help him and serve him in any way that I can. I just want to bring my experience to the quarterback room and I'm excited about the opportunities that we are going to have this year."

This has been a homecoming of sorts for Dalton, who went to Katy High School near Houston and played at Texas Christian University before the Bengals drafted him in the second-round (35th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

