Andy Dalton Falls Flat in First Start With Cowboys

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton made his first start for the Cowboys on Monday night.

The three-time Pro Bowler took over for Dak Prescott, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 against the Giants.

Dalton led Dallas past New York last week. Despite the success off the bench, he struggled in his first start with the Cowboys.

The 32-year-old completed 34-of-54 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 38-10 blowout loss to the Cardinals. Dalton fell to 6-16 in primetime games.

Dalton wasn't the main reason Dallas came up short. Their defense couldn't stop a nose bleed and Ezekiel Elliott fumbled twice in the first half, which gave Arizona all of the momentum.

Even though this loss doesn't fall squarely on his shoulders, Dalton is going to take the brunt of the criticism. That comes with being the quarterback of "America's Team."

He missed some throws that he would normally make. Dalton looked like a quarterback that hadn't played much in the past 10 months.

The Cowboys are far from done despite their 2-4 record. They still sit alone atop the NFC East, which is easily the worst division in football.

Dallas has a flawed roster. They were banking on Prescott to save them each and every week. He routinely brought them back from huge deficits.

That isn't Dalton. He has never been that guy.

Elliott can't fumble the ball twice if the Cowboys are going to win consistently. Dallas can't fall behind 21-0 and expect Dalton to save them like Prescott did during the first four weeks of the season.

As good as Prescott is, the Cowboys had a losing record after four games with him at the helm.

Dalton can manage things and keep Dallas afloat, but he isn't going to carry them to the playoffs.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has to realize how important game script is going to be moving forward. Dalton can't hide this flawed roster. He can be a competent quarterback, but he isn't a concealer like Prescott.

If the Cowboys are going to win the NFC East, then they're going to have to figure out to take pressure off of Dalton.

He's a fine starter when he has a quality roster around him. The Cowboys have an average offensive line [due to injury], a below average defense and questionable coaching.

Dalton is a good player, but he's never been good enough to overcome chaos. The Cowboys need to realize that moving forward.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!