Roster Moves: Bengals Activate Su'a-Filo, Phillips Cleared to Practice

The Bengals made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo from injured reserve on Wednesday. 

Su'a-Filo suffered a foot injury against the Chargers in Week 1. He was cleared to practice three weeks ago and is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. 

Su'a-Filo was expected to be the Bengals' starting right guard this season. There's a chance he moves back into that role, especially if Alex Redmond can't play on Sunday after suffering a concussion against the Giants. 

The Bengals placed wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve. He is going to have shoulder surgery in the coming weeks. 

The third-year wide receiver has 14 receptions for 150 yards in nine games for the Bengals this season.

He finished with a season-high seven receptions for 65 yards in an upset win over Tennessee in Week 8.

He was held without a catch in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The Bengals selected Tate in the seventh-round (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 28 career games. 

Other Moves

Cornerback Darius Phillips was cleared to practice. He's been on injured reserve since Nov. 14 with a groin injury he suffered against Tennessee. The Bengals begin a 21-day period in which Phillips can practice with the team without counting against the active roster. They can activate him at any time during that period. 

Both Freedom Akinmoladun and Stanley Morgan were activated from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list and return to the Bengals' practice squad. 

The team also signed long snapper Dan Godsil to the practice squad. He was with the Bengals during the offseason.

Godsil gives the team a backup just in case Clark Harris gets injured or contracts COVID-19. 

The Bengals have three quarterbacks, two kickers and two long snappers on the team, including the 16-player practice squad, due to the pandemic. 

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (24) intercepts a pass in the third quarter during an NFL Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals won 33-23. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Football 12 29 2019
